Is it possible to develop any trading strategy to become profitable? - page 7
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Thank you for your good wishes. You are very kind.
Eventually I only made 12% profit yesterday. So, my 7.5% daily profit still seems feasible. Today I´m profitable too. The Euro is going down all the time. And I´m short.
All the best to you too and thank you.
You are doing very great. I was down by 2% by close of Monday. But recouped the loss yesterday and up by 1.68% as at now. You are doing far better than me and that is great. There are most traders who make huge returns daily or periodically.
I would like to see your equity curve some time in the future.
Until then, all the best and have fun trading.
I have come to the realisation that any trading strategy once properly defined and modified can become profitable to the developer or trader.
I have analysed and tested a number of strategies that seemed not to work initially until I modified them. Does anyone have the same perception or a conflicting one?
If you modify it it is not already any strategy, it is yours strategy, because you alter it according your preferences.
I don't think a trader should conform to other strategies than his own. If somebody doesn't come to the rules of a given strategy by himself, and he is NOT AGREED with them, then why should he conform his trading to them?
There is the other approach or theory: no need any trading strategy to be profitable. Nothing. It is necessary to have just a desire to be profitable.
Example - one coder uploaded EA (in rus part of the forum in 'Traders Joking' thread, free to download from this post). No strategy to be coded inside this EA, but this EA (according to them) is always profitable for any pair and any timeframe (in backtesting only sorry).
It is their backtesting result:
I backtested it too for EURUSD H1, and it is true - profitable:
This EA using 4 pips stop loss and adopting fast moves and on live account, it wouldn't work due to slippage, short stop loss works when weak market breaks levels
This EA using 4 pips stop loss and adopting fast moves and on live account, it wouldn't work due to slippage, short stop loss works when weak market breaks levels
The EA is showing the possibility to fake results in tester. https://www.mql5.com/en/code/244 Something similar.
"This EA is a tester fake. It is not for real trading. EA uses onTimer event and peeps into OHLC ticks. High and Low of M1... got it? EA uses IsNewBar only for got Open tick."
Well you can do that even without peeping ahead but it will still not work on a real feed.
The EA is showing the possibility to fake results in tester. https://www.mql5.com/en/code/244 Something similar.
"This EA is a tester fake. It is not for real trading. EA uses onTimer event and peeps into OHLC ticks. High and Low of M1... got it? EA uses IsNewBar only for got Open tick."
Actually EA not showing fake but what it using never works on live account there few reasons but just I test my new strategy little similar it works when using 50 pips STOP LOSS, so if on live account slippage coming than a 50 pips range stop loss can cover it and it can make sense....
EA is not important, but the strategy, i myself only use strategy tester to debug the code, otherwise it's not useful
EA is not important, but the strategy, i myself only use strategy tester to debug the code, otherwise it's not useful
Any EA is the result of manual strategy my dear friend
If you modify it it is not already any strategy, it is yours strategy, because you alter it according your preferences.
I don't think a trader should conform to other strategies than his own. If somebody doesn't come to the rules of a given strategy by himself, and he is NOT AGREED with them, then why should he conform his trading to them?
True but then the initial idea was not yours, also, the underlying principles might not have changed much. It becomes yours after modification but the fact still stands that it was someone elses strategy that you modified.