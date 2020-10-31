EA limit code

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help me i need to limt my Ea to work under certain accounts that i choose. like i want to give it to my clients but they can only use it under one acc can you please help me with the code for that. also i want the EA to work for a period of time then expire .like a month or year i would really appreciate the mql4 code

 
dollarpap: i would really appreciate the mql4 code
You have only four choices: We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
          No free help
          urgent help.
 
dollarpap:

help me i need to limt my Ea to work under certain accounts that i choose. like i want to give it to my clients but they can only use it under one acc can you please help me with the code for that. also i want the EA to work for a period of time then expire .like a month or year i would really appreciate the mql4 code

Use something like the below:

#define ExpiredErr   "Please contact the seller, this version has expired. "

int   YearLimit=2017;
int   MonthLimit=9;
int   AccLimit=123;


int OnInit()
{


//--- Enable Trail
   if(Year() >= YearLimit && Month() > MonthLimit)  {Comment(ExpiredErr);   Alert(ExpiredErr);   return(INIT_FAILED);}
   if(AccountNumber() != AccLimit) {Comment(ExpiredErr);       Alert(ExpiredErr);       return(INIT_FAILED);}
   

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}
 
whroeder1:
You have only four choices: We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
          No free help
          urgent help.

Usually, new created accounts hides some one who is a freelancer developer here or there and he/she want to know something without showing his/her name to all.


[Deleted]  
dollarpap: help me i need to limt my Ea to work under certain accounts that i choose. like i want to give it to my clients but they can only use it under one acc can you please help me with the code for that. also i want the EA to work for a period of time then expire .like a month or year i would really appreciate the mql4 code

Here is a sample of my own code that I use, but it is up to you to implement properly. I'm not offering any support on it. It is up to you to do the necessary research and learning.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Initialisation Event Function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
   // Check Licensing Restrictions
   if( boolRestrictOnInit() ) return( INIT_FAILED );

   // ...

   return( INIT_SUCCEEDED );  // Initialisation complete
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Tick Event Function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
   // Check Licensing Restrictions
   if( boolRestrictOnTick() ) return;
   
   /// ...
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Function to Test Restrictions during Initialisation
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool boolRestrictOnInit()
{
   boolRestrictions =
      boolRestrictExpiration     ||
      boolRestrictAccountNumber  ||
      boolRestrictAccountName    ||
      boolRestrictAccountServer  ||
      boolRestrictAccountCompany ||
      boolRestrictDemoAccount    ||
      boolRestrictSymbols;

   if( boolRestrictions )
   {
      boolRestrictionsUnverified = true;

      if( (bool) TerminalInfoInteger( TERMINAL_CONNECTED ) )
      {
         long longAccountNumber = AccountInfoInteger( ACCOUNT_LOGIN );
         if( longAccountNumber > 0 )
         {
            if( boolRestrictAccountNumber )
               { if( longAccountNumber                        != longRestrictAccountNumber )
                  { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } }
            if( boolRestrictAccountName )
               { if( AccountInfoString( ACCOUNT_NAME )        != strRestrictAccountName    )
                  { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } }
            if( boolRestrictAccountServer )
               { if( AccountInfoString( ACCOUNT_SERVER )      != strRestrictAccountServer  )
                  { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } }
            if( boolRestrictAccountCompany )
               { if( AccountInfoString( ACCOUNT_COMPANY )     != strRestrictAccountCompany )
                  { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } }
            if( boolRestrictDemoAccount )
               { if( AccountInfoInteger( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) != ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO   )
                  { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } }
            if( boolRestrictSymbols() )
               { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); }

            boolRestrictionsUnverified = false;
         }
      }
   }
   return( false );
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Function to Test Variations of Restricted Symbols
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool boolRestrictSymbols()
{
   if( boolRestrictSymbols )
   {
      int intSymbolCount = ArraySize( strRestrictSymbols );
      if( intSymbolCount == 0 ) return( false );
      for( int i = 0; i < intSymbolCount; i++ )
      {
         if( StringFind( _Symbol, strRestrictSymbols[i] ) != WRONG_VALUE ) return( false );
         int
            intLen  = StringLen( strRestrictSymbols[i] ),
            intHalf = intLen / 2;
         string
            strLeft  = StringSubstr( strRestrictSymbols[i], 0, intHalf ),
            strRight = StringSubstr( strRestrictSymbols[i], intHalf, intLen - intHalf );
         if( ( StringFind( _Symbol, strLeft  ) != WRONG_VALUE ) &&
             ( StringFind( _Symbol, strRight ) != WRONG_VALUE )    )
            return( false );
      }
      return( true );
   }
   return( false );
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Function to Test Expiration during Tick Events
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool boolRestrictOnTick()
{
   if( boolRestrictions )
   {
      if( boolRestrictionsUnverified )
         return( boolRestrictOnInit() );
      if( boolRestrictExpiration && ( TimeCurrent() >= dtRestrictExpiration ) )
         return( boolRestrictAlert()  );
   }
   return( false );
}
// Function to Alert User of Licensing Restrictions and Remove Code from Execution
bool boolRestrictAlert()
{
   if( boolRestrictAlert )
      MessageBox( strRestrictAlertMessage, strRestrictAlertCaption, MB_ICONERROR );
   ExpertRemove();
   return( true );
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//      Variables for Handling of Licensing Restrictions
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool
   boolRestrictExpiration     = false, // Set to true, to use an Experation Date
   boolRestrictAccountNumber  = false, // Set to true for Restricting by Account Number
   boolRestrictAccountName    = false, // Set to true for Restricting by Account Name
   boolRestrictAccountServer  = false, // Set to true for Restricting by Account Server
   boolRestrictAccountCompany = false, // Set to true for Restricting by Account Company
   boolRestrictDemoAccount    = false, // Set to true, to only allow Demo Accounts
   boolRestrictSymbols        = false, // Set to true, to only allow certain Symbols
   boolRestrictAlert          = true,  // Display Alert Message when Restrictions apply
   boolRestrictionsUnverified = false, // DO NOT CHANGE. For internal use only!
   boolRestrictions           = false; // DO NOT CHANGE. For internal use only!
datetime
   dtRestrictExpiration       = D'2017.03.31';  // Restricted by Expration Date
long
   longRestrictAccountNumber  = 123456789;      // Restricted by Account Number
string
   strRestrictAccountName     = "Client Name",  // Restricted by Account Name
   strRestrictAccountServer   = "Server Name",  // Restricted by Account Server
   strRestrictAccountCompany  = "Company Name", // Restricted by Account Company
   strRestrictSymbols[]       = { "EURUSD", "GBPJPY", "NZDCAD" }, // Restricted Symbols
   strRestrictAlertCaption    = "Restrictions", // Alert Message Box Caption
   strRestrictAlertMessage    =
      "ATTENTION! Due to Licensing Restrictions, code execution has been blocked!";
      // Message to be used when Restrictions have been detected
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Restrict_Sample.mq4  7 kb
 
Fernando Carreiro:

Here is a sample of my own code that I use, but it is up to you to implement properly. I'm not offering any support on it. It is up to you to do the necessary research and learning.

thank you i will try and use this

[Deleted]  
dollarpap: thank you i will try and use this

Now that I have helped you, you can now send me your EA as promised in your other thread:

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ea code to work on a selected account

dollarpap, 2017.09.04 11:26

any one who is good in coding eas .i have an EA but im struggling to code it to work under a certain account. like lets say im giving it to my client i want it to work only on their acc . if the acc is 24689 then it should work only on that. anyone that can help me im gonna share the EA with because it really works. email me [email deleted by moderator]
 
Mohammad Soubra:

Use something like the below:

i will try this ,so i must just put this code anywhere

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Now that I have helped you, you can now send me your EA as promised in your other thread:

im going to inbox you the EA
[Deleted]  
dollarpap: im going to inbox you the EA

Promises, Promises! Well, still waiting ...

Don't tell me you only intend to share a locked down executable and not the source?

 
Fernando, did he share the EA with you or not ?
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