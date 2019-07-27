Non-multicurrecy EA problem with Symbol() - error 4106 (unknown symbol name)
Since the symbol() function can't correctly write the special character "£", write to the server desk and get it fixed. Who knows what other problems is also hidden.
Artur Brud:Did you get a reply to this?
Reported to service desk.
Reported to service desk.
I have the same problem with he pound sign "£" (Unicode decimal code 163) in my EA. When putting for instance EURUSD(£) in a string variable it returns EURUSD(L). I have to use string variables in the OrderSend() function for symbols instead of the predefined Symbol() variable since it is a multi currency EA.
This pound sign is used by the broker IG for their betting accounts.
Jan Flodin: I have the same problem with he pound sign "£"It's been two years and hasn't been fixed. Service desk isn't taking non-financial problems. Complain to your broker and perhaps switch to a different one.
Did anyone find the solution?
My Customer opened new account by IG Broker and now we cant use our Products.
Tried to "play" with a lot of Functions, but everytime was found some new troubles.
Thank you!
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returns no value.
returns this:
I think the underlined difference is the cause of the error - USOIL(£) is interpreted as USOIL(L).
Since the symbol() function can't correctly write the special character "£", how can I help it? or override it?