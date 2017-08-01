One broker timing is different than other brokers

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Hi,

My one broker timing is different from other brokers on MT4 and it giving problem for EA to give pending orders.

How I can customize candles with own timing any indicator ?


Thanks

 
Every broker is having its own time, we can it "Metatrader time" and it is the time of the candles on the chart.
We can not change this time because it is the time of their broker's server.
 

You can use some indicatpors to understand about which time, for example:

Cloq - indicator for MetaTrader 4


and there are many clock indicators on the CodeBase - search link here.

 

I don't want display time, problem is  candles shapes coming different and it changes HIGH/LOW for pending orders for example see images below

as you see two different brokers and different timing , so it change 4 hr candle shape  and both brokers last candles high/low different , how I can adjust it


 

Broker's timing is metatrader time related to the broker's server. This time is not centralized.
So, it is the normal case when the different brokers are having same bar with different Metatrader time (it is same as ... for example - my local time is 11:35 am ... and it may be different time for you with this same moment).

As to the different high/low so the data/quotes are not centrilized too.
The traders are trying to select the broker with good data/quotes.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Broker's timing is metatrader time related to the broker's server. This time is not centralized.
So, it is the normal case when the different brokers are having same bar with different Metatrader time (it is same as ... for example - my local time is 11:35 am ... and it may be different time for you with this same moment).

As to the different high/low so the data/quotes are not centrilized too.
The traders are trying to select the broker with good data/quotes.


But trouble for Expert Advisor 

 
Waseem Raza:

But trouble for Expert Advisor 


Why trouble?
If Ea is profitanle for one broker so it does not mean that this same Ea will be profitable for the other broker.
Of course, there are some strategies which may be profitable for many brokers ...

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Example of EURUSD H4 chart with 2 different brokers:



 

Offline charts, or work from the H1 timeframe.

 
  1. Different timezones will affect H4 and D1 charts. Smaller chart are not affected (ignoring the timestamp.)
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