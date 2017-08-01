One broker timing is different than other brokers
We can not change this time because it is the time of their broker's server.
I don't want display time, problem is candles shapes coming different and it changes HIGH/LOW for pending orders for example see images below
as you see two different brokers and different timing , so it change 4 hr candle shape and both brokers last candles high/low different , how I can adjust it
Broker's timing is metatrader time related to the broker's server. This time is not centralized.
So, it is the normal case when the different brokers are having same bar with different Metatrader time (it is same as ... for example - my local time is 11:35 am ... and it may be different time for you with this same moment).
As to the different high/low so the data/quotes are not centrilized too.
The traders are trying to select the broker with good data/quotes.
Broker's timing is metatrader time related to the broker's server. This time is not centralized.
So, it is the normal case when the different brokers are having same bar with different Metatrader time (it is same as ... for example - my local time is 11:35 am ... and it may be different time for you with this same moment).
As to the different high/low so the data/quotes are not centrilized too.
The traders are trying to select the broker with good data/quotes.
But trouble for Expert Advisor
But trouble for Expert Advisor
Why trouble?
If Ea is profitanle for one broker so it does not mean that this same Ea will be profitable for the other broker.
Of course, there are some strategies which may be profitable for many brokers ...
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Example of EURUSD H4 chart with 2 different brokers:
Offline charts, or work from the H1 timeframe.
- Different timezones will affect H4 and D1 charts. Smaller chart are not affected (ignoring the timestamp.)
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FX opens 5pm ET Sunday and ends 5pm ET Friday. Some brokers start after (6pm is common/end before (up to 15 minutes) due to low volatility.Checking for Market Closed - Expert Advisors and MQL5 programming forum Trading - MQL5 programming forum
Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
Brokers use a variety of timezones. Their local time (with or without DST,) GMT/UTC, GMT+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar is the start of a new FX day.
GMT brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar.
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NYs. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to TP time requires broker to GMT to TP timezone conversions.
- If you search the web you will find differing answers. Those are all wrong (half the year) because they do not take DST into account (or that it changed in 2007 [important when testing history.])
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Hi,
My one broker timing is different from other brokers on MT4 and it giving problem for EA to give pending orders.
How I can customize candles with own timing any indicator ?
Thanks