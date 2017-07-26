How can I work with more than one account and with different brokers in mql5?
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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A trade server, on which an account will be opened, is selected on the first step. The list of servers contains the server name, company name and ping time. Smaller ping provides smaller network latency between the platform and the server. Connection speed can be measured by clicking on the "Scan" button. Select the server and click Next.
If you cannot find the required server in the list, click " add new broker" or press "Insert". Next, specify the server details in one of the below ways and press "Enter":
- Enter the address and port separated by a colon. For example, 192.168.0.100:443;
- Type its domain name and port separated by a colon. For example, access.metrader5.com:443;
- Specify the exact name of the brokerage company.
To delete a server, select it and press "Delete".
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