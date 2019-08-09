Moving a Signal from one account to another account with different broker
Hi
Is it possible to move a signal which is currently active on one account running on mt4 vps to another account with a different broker?
if so, how?
Thanks
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
My VPS still does not show in the Navigator of the new broker MT4 plateform after successful move subscription. So I just signed up for the free period. Not sure how the MT5 will use my vps subscription which is still valid. any idea? thx
You only said that you wanted to move your signal subscription.
If you want to move your MQL5 VPS too, you go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
The Signal was running on a VPS with Broker_A.
Now I want to move this signal subscription to Broker_B which implies that I also need to "change it on the VPS".
Since I already followed the first instruciton and did Move Subscription to a Broker_B, and did not find the VPS in the Navigation window so I Signed up for a free limited time VPS subscription which is currently running.
Now that I get your latest post. I don't know which of the options to choose. Is it Change Server?
And will that be on the Old VPS subscription or the New Temp/Free one?
And since I never did this thing before, what will happen on the next step(s)?
Thanks
The Signal was running on a VPS with Broker_A.
Now I want to move this signal subscription to Broker_B which implies that I also need to "change it on the VPS".
Since I already followed the first instruciton and did Move Subscription to a Broker_B, and did not find the VPS in the Navigation window so I Signed up for a free limited time VPS subscription which is currently running.
Now that I get your latest post. I don't know which of the options to choose. Is it Change Server?
And since I never did this thing before, what will happen on the next step(s)?
Thanks
Change account and move your MQL5 VPS server from the first broker/account to the 2nd.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi
Is it possible to move a signal which is currently active on one account running on mt4 vps to another account with a different broker?
if so, how?
Thanks