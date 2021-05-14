Symbols not matching from signal
- MT4 Signal mapping not correctly
- Errors, bugs, questions
- Mt4 signal - different
It should work with no problem:
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The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
- XAUUSD == GOLD
- XAGUSD == SILVER
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
The algorithm provides only two exceptions for metal symbols:
In these two cases, only full permission to perform trades is checked. If such permission is present, the mapping attempt is considered to be successful.
Example 1: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – on EURUSD! (or vice versa) with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 2: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – both on EURUSD! and EURUSD. The copying is performed for EURUSD.
Example 3: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 4: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with close-only (partial) trading permission. The mapping is considered unsuccessful and no copying is performed.
I am using MT4 and have subscribed to a signal that places an "f" at the end of every forex symbol ("EURUSDf" for example). However, my MT4 terminal does not recognize that symbol. Is there a way to get MT4 to recognize the symbol from that signal?
Speak with your broker, sometimes brokers use some suffixes that don't get recognized by other brokers.
You may need to open an account with another broker.
A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
But how to set full trading permission in Subsriber account in MT4?
You can check the specification of the symbol about what the broker decided for this symbol (it is related to the broker):
and check this thread -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
- 2021.04.19
- www.mql5.com
You can check the specification of the symbol about what the broker decided for this symbol (it is related to the broker):
and check this thread -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
Thanks, Sergey. I have checked the specification of XAUUSD and confirmed to be full access. However, the terminal do not perform mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Signal provider broker symbol = XAUUSD' (with suffix ') Please refer to the signal: <Deleted>
Subscriber broker symbol= XAUUSD
Can you please advise any other setting required in order to fix the problem?
Thanks, Sergey. I have checked the specification of XAUUSD and confirmed to be full access. However, the terminal do not perform mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Signal provider broker symbol = XAUUSD' (with suffix ') Please refer to the signal: <Deleted>
Subscriber broker symbol= XAUUSD
Can you please advise any other setting required in order to fix the problem?
It may be for 2 reasons:
- your symbol is not a forex symbol; how to check? use the script from this post #8 to check (there is the script for MT4 too in the post);
or
- your broker is having more than one symbol for Gold.
Anyway, it is about mapping, and it is possible to fix it by changing the broker only sorry.
- 2016.05.05
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