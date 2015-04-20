Mt4 signal - different
you can not subscribe. try a different signal that matched your currency symbol prefix or better still register with the same broker of the provider. :)
Roszey:it can not copy what you do not have.
you can not subscribe. try a different signal that matched your currency symbol prefix or better still register with the same broker of the provider. :)
you can not subscribe. try a different signal that matched your currency symbol prefix or better still register with the same broker of the provider. :)
Roszey:No. You are wrong. The system automatically finds for coresponding pair with suffix. No need to change brokers, it should still work fine...
you can not subscribe. try a different signal that matched your currency symbol prefix or better still register with the same broker of the provider. :)
you can not subscribe. try a different signal that matched your currency symbol prefix or better still register with the same broker of the provider. :)
Matija14:Matija is pretty much correct. MT is now pretty good at working out simple differences in prefix/suffix and even differences in symbols such as gold. It doesn't work every time but usually does.
No. You are wrong. The system automatically finds for coresponding pair with suffix. No need to change brokers, it should still work fine...
No. You are wrong. The system automatically finds for coresponding pair with suffix. No need to change brokers, it should still work fine...
Filter:OK. Thanks
Matija is pretty much correct. MT is now pretty good at working out simple differences in prefix/suffix and even differences in symbols such as gold. It doesn't work every time but usually does.
Matija is pretty much correct. MT is now pretty good at working out simple differences in prefix/suffix and even differences in symbols such as gold. It doesn't work every time but usually does.
Roszey:Welcome :)
OK. Thanks
OK. Thanks
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I have subscribed to <removed> signal in my mt4 live account. I have noticed that the signal provider uses "EURUSDf" symbol where as my Mt4 broker uses "EURUSDpro" - different symbol - will there be a problem with my broker recognising "EURUSDf" orders? If so, how do I solve this problem? Many thanks.