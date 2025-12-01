Help with signal mapping PLEASE!
Hi iv recently subscribed to a new signal but the signal provider broker uses the ticker GOLD# and my broker xauusd and there not copying over. How do I fix this please? Many Thanks Paul
830002308 Paul:contact support to ask them. But generally speaking -- there is no way to fix it. There is normally a good reason why symbols are given different names and good reasons why they are not mapped due to the differences of the contracts. But you may ask support and they may check the specifications of your symbol and the signal providers to see if they are the same. If they are the same, then, obviously they might add yours to the map; however, again, this is unlikely. Note i only say this due to my reading of similar threads.
As Michael already said, if it is not mapped automatically, then there is nothing else you can do except the 'Move subscription' option in order to change your signal subscription to another broker/server setup (you can use this option once a week only).
I suggest you to use the same broker/server setup the signal provider uses or check the 'Slippage' tab of the signal for the best (green and upper yellow) broker/server setups, other subscribers have used.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
