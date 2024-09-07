Multi currency EA ideas - page 2
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angevoyageur:
The "overload" is not really that big. An array of input parameters and a loop handling it. Read input parameters to array from a file, Read file evey hour and you dont even have to restart the EA when changin paramaeters
Advantages: Not so much.
Unless:
- you are getting into a competion with your EA. Which I am not
- Want to have better control of total system performance. Which I do. Like possibly having a "Total system" TP and SL. Like closing all positions total profit has reached 7% of capital and stopping when total loss is 3%
This of course also can be done with an separate EA running keeping an eye on system performance.
- When it is all up and running maintenance is easier
- Single interface to the broker server. No "context busy" message from the server (I think that is the message)
In my case its also a question of numbers. Running 12 pairs and 2 for each pair (long and short) means 24 EA:s running. And the number of pairs might increase.
And the possibillity to do a backward test on the total system.
Ok, I am talking of "big overload" to scare people who want to do like you.
Did you think about the CPU overload ? One EA run on 1 thread, 12/24 EA will use 12/24 threads, not sure what can be the impact when market is very fast.
Anyway, it's to everyone to choose it's own paradigm, but I don't advice to use your approach.
Ok, I am talking of "big overload" to scare people who want to do like you.
Did you think about the CPU overload ? One EA run on 1 thread, 12/24 EA will use 12/24 threads, not sure what can be the impact when market is very fast.
Anyway, it's to everyone to choose it's own paradigm, but I don't advice to use your approach.
I do not think the CPU load is excessive in my case. I do not depend on seconds timing. I do a final entry check on every new minute but they are quite simple. Apart from that I do checks on
5 minute, 1 hour, 4 hour and daily. I do "react" on "ticks" but only to check if I got a new minute bar. And the minute check is only performed if all higher time frame checks are aligned.
The live (demo) performance on 12 pairs so far after 8 trading days (24/7) is 33 trades in total. The load on my server from this EA is minimal.
And as you say. One EA runs on one thread. This is one EA so it uses one thread. The pairs are executed one at the time in sequence checking from daily to 1 minute. As
soon as one do not align with the previous higher one that pair is out of the current loop. Entry is done once for each trade and TP and SL is done with pending orders. No continous
"surveiilance" of what is happening execpt for each new minute bar, And that is only done if all higher time frames align for long or short. So I would say that using this approach
will actually put less load on the server than running individual EA:s
I do not see the relevance of either using correlated pairs or not. Practical experience with my multi currency EA shows that:
1. The equity curve, the drawdown and the total profit is excellent running 12 pairs with the same system with pairs optimized individually
2. Splitting the individual pairs further by having different parameter settings for long and short trades improves the result substantially
Why bother with correlated or uncorrelated pairs? That is theoretical speculation that really has to be substantiated by practical results.
Taking this idea of splitting parameters for long and short trades and treating them as separate pairs just gave me the idea that this kind of splitting a pair
could be taken one step further and split the pair to "sub pairs" for different market conditions. That is an approach that I will not take at this time
since I want to finalize the current architecture that seems to work exceptionally well and start making money.
Sorry but I don't see other state, or pairs are correlated or not, as you are doing.
figurelli:
- I really do not understand your first sentence
- Second sentence I agree with. It is just that I created this thread to discuss and get an opinion on the idea of using the multi currency architecture to "split" a
pair into several parts. Eitherin long and short trades which is what I am doing currently and the other possible way of splitting it in "old data" and "new data" to handle
different market situations. Correlation or not does not really have any bearing on this idea.
Since what I am doing currently seems to work very well I will focus on making a "production" version before testing any radically different options
ingvar_e:
Eitherin long and short trades which is what I am doing currently and the other possible way of splitting it in "old data" and "new data" to
different market situations. Correlation or not does not really have any bearing on this
Since what I am doing currently seems to work very well I will focus on making a "production" version before testing any radically different options
hey, thanks for starting this thread although could you clarify some things?
there are several ways to use multiple assets in trading :
on the first page you displayed image that describes where specific currency pair should move depending on related pairs, is this the main idea that you use in your system?
in this case it looks much similar to #2 - trading index, right?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.17 10:55
Multi Instrument Indicator for MetaTrader 4
This is very interesting indicator: we can add the price of one or several other instruments to one window.
This is USDCHF price on the EURUSD chart:
This is Dollar Index price on USDCAD price:
This is Dollar Index on EURUSD chart:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Correlation system
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.06 09:25
Correlation
The beginning
After
You may want to consider the market sentiment to pick the best symbol to trade at any one time.
Market sentiment is the actual participation of the market players in terms of their bullish and bearish bias.
You can derive this number from screen scraping websites that contain this data.
This should reduce the load on your platform.
Multicurrency iMA Trend - expert for MetaTrader 5
The multi-symbol adviser uses the MA Trend 2 adviser as the base advisor, while the advisor itself is rewritten as a class.
This adviser is in the form of a class the first version, so, for now, the symbols ("EURUSD", "USDCAD", "USDJPY") are specified in the code hard. Also, all input parameters are the same for each of the three symbols (Stop Loss, Take Profit, and so on ...).
MultiCurrency - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The MultiCurrency indicator allows you to concurrently analyze up to eight currency charts. The indicator itself does not perform any calculations. It simply displays eight CrossIndex indicator candlestick charts in the current chart.