My code is wrong or tester doesn't work.
Trade-Server - XMUK-MT5 (demo)
Tester Interval - H1, 2016.01.01 - 2016.12.31 data
Symbol - EUR/USD
Tester PriceType - not sure where is this setting in tester but I guess it's close_price
All auto traiding settings are enabled. Maybe the case is that this XM brooker doesn't allow auto traiding on demo?
Logs here: I don't see anything wrong.
LK 0 17:08:59.162 Core 1 agent process started NO 0 17:08:59.663 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000 GG 0 17:09:03.127 Core 1 connected JQ 0 17:09:03.130 Core 1 authorized (agent build 1596) QS 0 17:09:03.134 Tester EURUSD,H1 (XMUK-MT5): testing of Experts\robot.ex5 from 2016.01.01 00:00 to 2016.12.31 00:00 JL 0 17:09:03.145 Core 1 common synchronization completed NG 0 17:09:03.442 Tester quality of analyzed history is 99% DR 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 1482 bytes of tester parameters loaded MF 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 188 bytes of input parameters loaded NL 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 1998 bytes of symbols list loaded FJ 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 expert file added: Experts\robot.ex5. 43249 bytes loaded MQ 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 initial deposit 100000.00 USD, leverage 1:100 DO 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 successfully initialized EQ 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 45 Kb of total initialization data received ME 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 Intel Core i7-6700HQ @ 2.60GHz, 16328 MB GN 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized JJ 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3384 bytes of symbol info received MG 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.016 RP 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 EURUSD: history synchronized from 2015.01.02 to 2017.05.02 NP 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 EURUSD,H1: history cache allocated for 12514 bars and contains 6200 bars from 2015.01.02 08:00 to 2015.12.31 19:00 IP 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 EURUSD,H1: history begins from 2015.01.02 08:00 KH 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 EURUSD,H1 (XMUK-MT5): every tick generating CN 0 17:09:09.269 Core 1 EURUSD,H1: testing of Experts\robot.ex5 from 2016.01.01 00:00 to 2016.12.31 00:00 started OL 0 17:12:26.153 Core 1 final balance 100000.00 USD FD 0 17:12:26.153 Core 1 EURUSD,H1: 26445034 ticks, 6228 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.032. Test passed in 0:03:22.984 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:02.718). IS 0 17:12:26.153 Core 1 EURUSD,H1: total time from login to stop testing 0:03:23.016 (including 0:00:00.032 for history data synchronization) FQ 0 17:12:26.153 Core 1 519 Mb memory used including 0.94 Mb of history data, 320 Mb of cached tick data (total memory for tick data 511 Mb) DP 0 17:12:26.153 Core 1 log file "C:\Users\Timi\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20170613.log" written EH 0 17:12:26.167 Core 1 connection closed
Logs here: I don't see anything wrong.
#include <MT4Orders2.mqh> // the attached file #define Ask SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK) void OnTick() { if ((OrdersTotal() == 0) && (OrderSend(NULL, OP_BUY, 0.1, Ask, 0, Ask - 500 * _Point, Ask + 500 * _Point, NULL, 0, 0, INT_MIN) == -1)) { Print(ToString(MT4ORDERS::LastTradeRequest) + ToString(MT4ORDERS::LastTradeResult) + ToString(MT4ORDERS::LastTradeCheckResult)); ExpertRemove(); } } #define TOSTRING(A) #A + " = " + (string)(A) + "\n" #define TOSTRING2(A) #A + " = " + EnumToString(A) + " (" + (string)(A) + ")\n" string ToString( const MqlTradeRequest &Request ) { return(TOSTRING2(Request.action) + TOSTRING(Request.magic) + TOSTRING(Request.order) + TOSTRING(Request.symbol) + TOSTRING(Request.volume) + TOSTRING(Request.price) + TOSTRING(Request.stoplimit) + TOSTRING(Request.sl) + TOSTRING(Request.tp) + TOSTRING(Request.deviation) + TOSTRING2(Request.type) + TOSTRING2(Request.type_filling) + TOSTRING2(Request.type_time) + TOSTRING(Request.expiration) + TOSTRING(Request.comment) + TOSTRING(Request.position) + TOSTRING(Request.position_by)); } string ToString( const MqlTradeResult &Result ) { return(TOSTRING(Result.retcode) + TOSTRING(Result.deal) + TOSTRING(Result.order) + TOSTRING(Result.volume) + TOSTRING(Result.price) + TOSTRING(Result.bid) + TOSTRING(Result.ask) + TOSTRING(Result.comment) + TOSTRING(Result.request_id) + TOSTRING(Result.retcode_external)); } string ToString( const MqlTradeCheckResult &CheckResult ) { return(TOSTRING(CheckResult.retcode) + TOSTRING(CheckResult.balance) + TOSTRING(CheckResult.equity) + TOSTRING(CheckResult.profit) + TOSTRING(CheckResult.margin_free) + TOSTRING(CheckResult.margin_level) + TOSTRING(CheckResult.comment)); }
Hello.
I was building my first EA and I have problem with opening a trade. Even when I write such simple code like this one : Trade doesn't open.
I was trying to build EA with creator based on stoch and still trade didn't open.
Is my MT5 client wrong or Am I missing sth-ing ?
Try this code - Byu On Every Tick:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ByuOnEveryTick.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2017, Vladimir Karputov | //| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2017, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.000" #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> CPositionInfo m_position; // trade position object CTrade m_trade; // trading object CSymbolInfo m_symbol; // symbol info object //--- double m_volume=0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { m_symbol.Name(Symbol()); // sets symbol name RefreshRates(); m_symbol.Refresh(); m_volume=m_symbol.LotsMin(); if(m_volume<=0.0) { Print("Error Lots Min!"); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- if(IsFillingTypeAllowed(Symbol(),SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK)) m_trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_FOK); else if(IsFillingTypeAllowed(Symbol(),SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC)) m_trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_IOC); else m_trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_RETURN); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- if(!RefreshRates()) return; OpenBuy(0.0,0.0,m_volume); //--- return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Refreshes the symbol quotes data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool RefreshRates() { //--- refresh rates if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates()) return(false); //--- protection against the return value of "zero" if(m_symbol.Ask()==0 || m_symbol.Bid()==0) return(false); //--- return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks if the specified filling mode is allowed | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsFillingTypeAllowed(string symbol,int fill_type) { //--- Obtain the value of the property that describes allowed filling modes int filling=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE); //--- Return true, if mode fill_type is allowed return((filling & fill_type)==fill_type); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open Buy position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OpenBuy(double sl,double tp,double volume) { sl=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(sl); tp=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(tp); //--- check volume before OrderSend to avoid "not enough money" error (CTrade) double check_volume_lot=m_trade.CheckVolume(m_symbol.Name(),volume,m_symbol.Ask(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY); if(check_volume_lot!=0.0) if(check_volume_lot>=volume) { if(m_trade.Buy(volume,NULL,m_symbol.Ask(),sl,tp)) { if(m_trade.ResultDeal()==0) { Print("Buy -> false. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(), ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } else { Print("Buy -> true. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(), ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } else { Print("Buy -> false. Result Retcode: ",m_trade.ResultRetcode(), ", description of result: ",m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription()); } } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
df
Well this EA works. Opening and closing trades without any problems, so what maybe the case ?
You can use one of the following options
#include<Trade\Trade.mqh> #define Ask SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK) ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetFilling( const string Symb, const uint Type = ORDER_FILLING_FOK ) { static ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING Res = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; static string LastSymb = NULL; static uint LastType = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; if ((LastType != Type) || (LastSymb != Symb)) { LastType = Type; LastSymb = Symb; const ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ExeMode = (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION)::SymbolInfoInteger(Symb, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE); const int FillingMode = (int)::SymbolInfoInteger(Symb, SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE); Res = (FillingMode == 0 || (Type >= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN) || ((FillingMode & (Type + 1)) != Type + 1)) ? (((ExeMode == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE) || (ExeMode == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT)) ? ORDER_FILLING_RETURN : ((FillingMode == SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC) ? ORDER_FILLING_IOC : ORDER_FILLING_FOK)) : (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)Type; } return(Res); } CTrade Trade; void OnTick() { if (PositionsTotal() == 0) { Trade.SetTypeFilling(GetFilling(_Symbol)); Trade.Buy(0.1, NULL, Ask, Ask - 500 * _Point, Ask + 500 * _Point); } }
#include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006 #define Ask SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK) void OnTick() { if (OrdersTotal() == 0) OrderSend(NULL, OP_BUY, 0.1, Ask, 0, Ask - 500 * _Point, Ask + 500 * _Point); }
- All variants at the same time.
@fxsaber: Thanks for your awesome MT4-MT5 trade module - it's made MT5 infinitely more appealing to MT4 users!
Unfortunately, it seems that the order history functionality of MT4Orders is broken :(
I've been running various EAs under the 13.11.2016 version for a while, but only just needed to check order history in a new EA, and it returned incorrect information in the tester.
I used this example code in the OnTick function of the parent .mq5 file to track what was happening:
Comment("Open trades: ", OrdersTotal(), OrdersToString(), "\n", "Closed trades: ", OrdersHistoryTotal(), OrdersToString(MODE_HISTORY));
After opening a trade, the chart shows this:
...but when the trade closes-out, this is displayed, so it's seeing the correct number of history entries, but only retrieving / duplicating details of the 1st (balance) entry:
I saw that the latest (14.06.2017) version of MT4Orders was available and gave that a try, but a similar problem exists - when the trade closes-out, the chart shows:
...so it's now showing an incorrect history count too
However, if I open 2 orders then the chart shows this (the history count is wrong and the balance entry is no longer displayed):
...and when both trades close, they report correctly in the history, but the balance entry is still missing and the history count is still wrong:
I'm hoping that there's a quick fix for this as I've tried checking the code and can't see what's causing it.
I'm hoping that there's a quick fix for this as I've tried checking the code and can't see what's causing it.
Try MT5_b1616. MT5_b1606-1607 had the bug.
#include <MT4Orders.mqh> void OrdersToLog( const int Pool = MODE_TRADES ) { const int Total = ((Pool == MODE_TRADES) ? OrdersTotal() : OrdersHistoryTotal()); for (int i = 0; i < Total; i++) if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, Pool)) OrderPrint(); } void PrintAll() { Print("Trades = " + (string)OrdersTotal()); OrdersToLog(); Print("History = " + (string)OrdersHistoryTotal()); OrdersToLog(MODE_HISTORY); Print("----------"); } void CloseAll() { for (int i = OrdersTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS)) OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), OrderClosePrice(), 0); } #define Ask SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK) void OnTick() { PrintAll(); OrderSend(_Symbol, OP_BUY, 0.1, Ask, 0, 0, 0); OrderSend(_Symbol, OP_BUY, 0.2, Ask, 0, 0, 0); PrintAll(); CloseAll(); PrintAll(); ExpertRemove(); }
MT5_b1616 result:
2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 Trades = 0 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 History = 1 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 #1 2017.06.30 00:00:00 balance 0.00 0 0 0 2017.06.30 00:00:00 0 0.00 0.00 10000000.00 0 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 ---------- 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 instant buy 0.10 EURUSD at 1.14405 (1.14396 / 1.14405) 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 deal #2 buy 0.10 EURUSD at 1.14405 done (based on order #2) 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 deal performed [#2 buy 0.10 EURUSD at 1.14405] 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 order performed buy 0.10 at 1.14405 [#2 buy 0.10 EURUSD at 1.14405] 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 instant buy 0.20 EURUSD at 1.14405 (1.14396 / 1.14405) 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 deal #3 buy 0.20 EURUSD at 1.14405 done (based on order #3) 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 deal performed [#3 buy 0.20 EURUSD at 1.14405] 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 order performed buy 0.20 at 1.14405 [#3 buy 0.20 EURUSD at 1.14405] 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 Trades = 2 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 #2 2017.06.30 00:04:42 buy 0.10 EURUSD 1.14405 0.00000 0.00000 1.14396 0.00 0.00 -0.90 0 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 #3 2017.06.30 00:04:42 buy 0.20 EURUSD 1.14405 0.00000 0.00000 1.14396 0.00 0.00 -1.80 0 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 History = 1 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 #1 2017.06.30 00:00:00 balance 0.00 0 0 0 2017.06.30 00:00:00 0 0.00 0.00 10000000.00 0 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 ---------- 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 instant sell 0.20 EURUSD at 1.14396, close #3 (1.14396 / 1.14405) 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 deal #4 sell 0.20 EURUSD at 1.14396 done (based on order #4) 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 deal performed [#4 sell 0.20 EURUSD at 1.14396] 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 order performed sell 0.20 at 1.14396 [#4 sell 0.20 EURUSD at 1.14396] 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 instant sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.14396, close #2 (1.14396 / 1.14405) 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 deal #5 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.14396 done (based on order #5) 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 deal performed [#5 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.14396] 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 order performed sell 0.10 at 1.14396 [#5 sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.14396] 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 Trades = 0 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 History = 3 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 #1 2017.06.30 00:00:00 balance 0.00 0 0 0 2017.06.30 00:00:00 0 0.00 0.00 10000000.00 0 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 #4 2017.06.30 00:04:42 buy 0.20 EURUSD 1.14405 0.00000 0.00000 2017.06.30 00:04:42 1.14396 0.00 0.00 -1.80 0 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 #5 2017.06.30 00:04:42 buy 0.10 EURUSD 1.14405 0.00000 0.00000 2017.06.30 00:04:42 1.14396 0.00 0.00 -0.90 0 2017.07.02 15:10:39.406 2017.06.30 00:04:42 ----------
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello.
I was building my first EA and I have problem with opening a trade. Even when I write such simple code like this one : Trade doesn't open.
I was trying to build EA with creator based on stoch and still trade didn't open.
Is my MT5 client wrong or Am I missing sth-ing ?