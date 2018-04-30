Forex Signals Daily for : EUR/USD GBP/USD USD/CHF GBP/CHf GBP/JPY USD/JPY EUR/JPY - page 24

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EUR/JPY: EURO IS GRABBING FOR A PIN BAR
06:51 15.02.2018

Recommendation:

BUY 133.40

SL 132.85

TP1 134.40 TP2 135.40

On the daily chart, EUR/JPY reached 88.6% target of a “Shark” pattern. As a result, risks of a pullback increased. A pin bar increases the risks of a correction. Its high forms resistance at 133.40. To continue the decline to 113% target of the “Shark” patterns, bears need to pull the euro to February low.


On H1, EUR/JPY formed two bars with lower bottom wicks. It means that bulls are ready to counterattack. They want to trigger a “Shark” pattern with a target of 88.6%.

 
USD/JPY BROKE SUPPORT ZONE
09:27 16.02.2018

- USD/JPY broke support zone
- Next sell target - 105.50

USD/JPY continues to fall sharply after the earlier breakout of the support zone lying between the support levels 108.30 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 3 at the end of January) and 107.30 (low of the previous impulse wave (A)). The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active minor impulse wave (iii). USD/JPY is expected to fall further toward the sell target at the next support level 105.50 (target for the completion of the impulse wave (iii)).


 
WEEKLY FOREX OUTLOOK: FEB. 19 - 23

12:55 16.02.2018

The recovery of the US dollar turned out to be brief.


Investors are worried about the US twin deficits – current account deficit and budget deficit. There are forecasts that the budget deficit will rise to $1 trillion in 2019 because of increased spending and tax cuts. In addition, many traders think that American authorities want the USD to be weak. The prospect of more Federal Reserve’s rate hikes doesn’t provide much support to the greenback anymore as other countries start to scale back their easy monetary policy. The USD no longer has an advantage. Even stronger-than-expected consumer inflation figures didn’t help. To sum up, the outlook for the US currency is still negative.

USD/JPY fell to the lowest levels since the end of 2016. The level of 105.00 is a psychologically important support. The lower USD/JPY gets, the more nervous Japanese authorities will become. So far, their comments have been mild, but if the pair keeps rapidly falling they may decide to intervene.     

EUR/USD continues the uptrend, although it got overbought. Resistance is in the 1.2600 area. Support is at 1.2415 and 1.2310. As for GBP/USD, if it rises above 1.4160, the next target will be at 1.4350.

Most important events in the economic calendar for the upcoming days include the release of European PMI, UK labor market figures and the Fed’s meeting minutes on Wednesday;

the second estimate of British GDP and Canada’s and New Zealand’s retail sales on Thursday and Canada’s CPI on Friday. The Bank of England’s Governor Carney will testify on inflation and the economic outlook in Parliament on Wednesday.

Asian markets will be shut for Lunar New Year holidays until Thursday. US banks will also be closed on Monday because of Presidents’ Day.
 

sherlyanas you have to understand that you cannot include specific broker youtube videos in your posts.

This is the second time I remove your videos. If you do it again, you will be banned.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

sherlyanas you have to understand that you cannot include specific broker youtube videos in your posts.

This is the second time I remove your videos. If you do it again, you will be banned.

i got it..thank you..:)

 
AUD/USD IS TIRED OF A CAGE
07:30 19.02.2018

Recommendations:

SELL 0.7895 SL 0.795 TP 0.7795

BUY 0.7985 SL 0.793 TP1 0.8055 TP2 0.8095 TP3 0.8185

On the daily chart of AUD/USD, bulls didn’t manage to overcome an important resistance level of 0.7985. As a result, the pair consolidated in the 0.7895-0.7985 area. When the pair gets out of this range, this will determine the further fate of the Aussie.


On H1, a break of support at 0.7895 will trigger the “Shark” pattern with a target at 88.6%. On the other hand, successful test of resistance at 0.7985 will increase the risks of a rally. Don’t exclude the possibility of a “Widening wedge”.

 
USD/JPY: PRICE REACHED 21 MOVING AVERAGE
12:09 20.02.2018



There's a bullish "Harami", which has been confirmed, so the price reached the 21 Moving Average. However, there's no any bearish pattern, so the pair is likely going to test the 89 MA.



The price has been rising since a "Harami" formed at the last local low. If the 55 Moving Average acts as support, there'll be an opportunity to have another bullish price movement.
 
EUR/USD: BEARISH "HARAMI" PATTERN
12:08 20.02.2018



The last bearish "Harami" led to the current upward price movement. There's no any reversal pattern so far, which means the pair is likely going to continue moving down in the short term.



All the Moving Averages have been broken, so the market is moving down towards the lower "Window". If any reversal pattern forms little later on, we could have an upward correction.
 
USD/JPY: BEARISH "ENGULFING"
14:17 21.02.2018



There's a bearish "Engulfing", which has been formed on the upper "Window". So, we're likely going to have a local bearish correction. Anyway, bulls will probably try to reach the next "Window" afterwards.



We've got bearish patterns such a "Tower" and a "Shooting Star". Therefore, the market is likely going to decline in the short term.

 
EUR/USD: "MORNING DOJI STAR"
14:15 21.02.2018



There's a bullish "Harami" at the last low, so the market is likely going to test the Moving Averages. If a pullback from these lines happens little later on, we could have another decline.



We've got a "Morning Doji Star", so the pair is likely going to reach the 55 & 89 Moving Averages. If these lines act as resistance, we should keep an eye on the lower "Window" as the next bearish target.

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