Forex Signals Daily for : EUR/USD GBP/USD USD/CHF GBP/CHf GBP/JPY USD/JPY EUR/JPY - page 24
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12:55 16.02.2018
The recovery of the US dollar turned out to be brief.
sherlyanas you have to understand that you cannot include specific broker youtube videos in your posts.
This is the second time I remove your videos. If you do it again, you will be banned.
sherlyanas you have to understand that you cannot include specific broker youtube videos in your posts.
This is the second time I remove your videos. If you do it again, you will be banned.
i got it..thank you..:)