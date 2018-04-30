Forex Signals Daily for : EUR/USD GBP/USD USD/CHF GBP/CHf GBP/JPY USD/JPY EUR/JPY - page 22
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EUR/JPY Price : 116.80 Trend Down
@Sell At : 116.80 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips
EUR/USD Price : 1.4484 Trend : Down
@Sell At : 1.4484 Stop Loss : -35 Pips Profits : +45 Pips
EUR/JPY Price : 117.60 Trend Down
@Sell At : 117.60 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips
USD/JPY Price : 80.30 Trend Down
@Sell At : 80.30 Stop Loss -30 Pips Profits +35 Pips
USD/CHF Price : 0.8378 Trend Up
@Buy At : 0.8378 Stop Loss -30 Pips Profits +45 Pips
EUR/USD Price : 1.4608 Trend : Down
@Sell At : 1.4608 Stop Loss : -35 Pips Profits : +45 Pips
EUR/JPY Price : 117.55 Trend Down
@Sell At : 117.55 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips
GBP/CHF Price : 1.3677 Trend Down
@Sell At : 1.3677 Stop Loss -35 Pips Profits +40 Pips
EUR/JPY Price : 117.35 Trend Down
@Sell At : 117.35 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips
EUR/USD Price : 1.4680 Trend : Down
@Sell At : 1.4680 Stop Loss : -35 Pips Profits : +45 Pips
EUR/USD Price : 1.4485 Trend : UP
@Buy At : 1.4485 Stop Loss : -35 Pips Profits : +45 Pips
EUR/JPY Price : 115.93 Trend Up
@Buy At : 115.93 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips
EUR/JPY Price : 115.55 Trend Down
@Sell At : 115.55 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips
GBP/CHF Price : 1.3725 Trend Down
@Sell At : 1.3725 Stop Loss -35 Pips Profits +40 Pips
EUR/JPY Price : 115.23 Trend Up
@Buy At : 115.23 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips
GBP/JPY Price : 131.00 Trend Up
@Buy At : 131.00 Stop Loss -35 Pips Profits +35 Pips