Forex Signals Daily for : EUR/USD GBP/USD USD/CHF GBP/CHf GBP/JPY USD/JPY EUR/JPY - page 22

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EUR/JPY Price : 116.80 Trend Down

@Sell At : 116.80 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips

EUR/USD Price : 1.4484 Trend : Down

@Sell At : 1.4484 Stop Loss : -35 Pips Profits : +45 Pips

 

EUR/JPY Price : 117.60 Trend Down

@Sell At : 117.60 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips

USD/JPY Price : 80.30 Trend Down

@Sell At : 80.30 Stop Loss -30 Pips Profits +35 Pips

 

USD/CHF Price : 0.8378 Trend Up

@Buy At : 0.8378 Stop Loss -30 Pips Profits +45 Pips

EUR/USD Price : 1.4608 Trend : Down

@Sell At : 1.4608 Stop Loss : -35 Pips Profits : +45 Pips

 

EUR/JPY Price : 117.55 Trend Down

@Sell At : 117.55 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips

GBP/CHF Price : 1.3677 Trend Down

@Sell At : 1.3677 Stop Loss -35 Pips Profits +40 Pips

 

EUR/JPY Price : 117.35 Trend Down

@Sell At : 117.35 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips

EUR/USD Price : 1.4680 Trend : Down

@Sell At : 1.4680 Stop Loss : -35 Pips Profits : +45 Pips

 

EUR/USD Price : 1.4485 Trend : UP

@Buy At : 1.4485 Stop Loss : -35 Pips Profits : +45 Pips

EUR/JPY Price : 115.93 Trend Up

@Buy At : 115.93 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips

 

EUR/JPY Price : 115.55 Trend Down

@Sell At : 115.55 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips

GBP/CHF Price : 1.3725 Trend Down

@Sell At : 1.3725 Stop Loss -35 Pips Profits +40 Pips

 

EUR/JPY Price : 115.23 Trend Up

@Buy At : 115.23 Stop Loss 30 Pips Profits +45 Pips

GBP/JPY Price : 131.00 Trend Up

@Buy At : 131.00 Stop Loss -35 Pips Profits +35 Pips

 
GBP/USD IS WELCOMING A PINBAR
08:26 07.02.2018

Recommendation:

BUY 1.4005

SL 1.3950

TP1 1.4105 TP2 1.425 TP3 1.46

On the daily chart, GBP/USD bull managed to defend support at 1.3830-1.3835. As a result, the pair formed a pinbar. A successful test of its high will allow the pound to count on the uptrend’s resumption.  


On H1, GBP/USD keeps forming 1-2-3 and “Spike with reversal and acceleration”. To break the uptrend, bears need to pull the pair out of the trading channel and reach 88.6% target of the “Bat”. The odds of this scenario are not high.

 
USD/CHF HAS LITTLE SPACE IN THE CORRIDOR
07:30 07.02.2018

Recommendations:

BUY 0.9395 SL 0.934 TP1 0.948 TP2 0.96

SELL 0.929 SL 0.9345 TP1 0.919 TP2 0.905

On the daily chart, USD/CHF reached the interim target at 113% of the “Crab” pattern: bulls are trying to counterattack. To develop correction, they need to overcome resistance at 0.9410 and 0.9485-0.9505.


On H1, a break of the upper border of the 0.929-0.9395 consolidation range will increase the odds of its getting to 88.6% of the inverted “Shark” pattern. On the other hand, a decline below the support at 0.9290 will lead to the resumption of the downtrend.


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