Forex Signals Daily for : EUR/USD GBP/USD USD/CHF GBP/CHf GBP/JPY USD/JPY EUR/JPY - page 28
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Gold has been trading in a bearish tone below the 50 SMA at H1 chart following the US GDP data release during March 28th session. Currently, we’re seeing a corrective move to take place in favor of the overall bullish structure and if the XAU/USD pair touches the 65% Fibonacci level at 1324, it could gather momentum to resume the bullish bias towards the -23.6% Fibonacci area at 1368.
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i wonder if your indicator of price patterns is free or not?
its free...:)
its free...:)
looks like short correction upside possible