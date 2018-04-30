Forex Signals Daily for : EUR/USD GBP/USD USD/CHF GBP/CHf GBP/JPY USD/JPY EUR/JPY - page 28

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EUR/USD: "V-TOP" PATTERN
08:48 27.03.2018




The main trend is still bullish, but there's an opportunity to have a bearish correction in the short term. So, we should keep an eye on the nearest support at 1.2412 - 1.2387 as an intraday target.



There's a "V-Top" pattern, so the pair is likely going to test the closest support at 1.2412 in the coming hours. If a pullback from this level happens little later on, there'll be a moment to have another upward price movement.
 
GOLD (XAU/USD) ENDING A POSSIBLE CORRECTIVE MOVE
18:40 28.03.2018

Gold has been trading in a bearish tone below the 50 SMA at H1 chart following the US GDP data release during March 28th session. Currently, we’re seeing a corrective move to take place in favor of the overall bullish structure and if the XAU/USD pair touches the 65% Fibonacci level at 1324, it could gather momentum to resume the bullish bias towards the -23.6% Fibonacci area at 1368.

RSI indicator is in the oversold territory, calling for an imminent rebound.

[Deleted]  
sherlyanas:
GBP/USD: POUND IS NEAR MAIN RESISTANCE
07:46 22.03.2018

Technical levels: support – 1.4140; resistance – 1.4200, 1.4250.

Trade recommendations:

Sell — 1.4200; SL — 1.4220; TP1 — 1.4140; TP2 — 1.4080.
Reason: bullish Ichimoku Cloud with rising Senkou Span A and B; a golden cross of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen with the rising lines; the market was supported by Kijun-sen, but now is overbought and it’s under strong resistance.

 
BITCOIN (BTC/USD): STRONG BIDS PLACED AROUND 7,586
18:36 28.03.2018


Bitcoin continues to find support above the 7586 level, where buyers are actively concentrated and trying to resume the upward bias in the short term. Currently, there is a slight consolidation below the 50-hour moving average, which suggests that the current formation is that of a bearish pattern.

In Denmark, Danske Bank has announced that it will prohibit the trading of cryptocurrencies on its platforms, although they will still allow credit card transactions to customers in general. In addition, a regulated entity of the United States has sent a reminder to its members to report all activities that concern cryptocurrency.

The Parabolic SAR continues in favor of the bulls, although we are observing that this indicator is showing signs of weakness for the short term. The resistance of 8041 continues being an important barrier to face, reason why the rupture of the level of 7586 will be key to determine the following way of the BTC.

What do we expect?

According to our forecasts in the short-term, the BTC/USD pair aims to enter a consolidation stage above 7586, so that buyers could help push upwards towards the 200-hour moving average as the first objective. However, if such support comes to cede, the Bitcoin could rush to the level of 7068.

 
sherlyanas:
EUR/USD: "V-TOP" PATTERN
08:48 27.03.2018




The main trend is still bullish, but there's an opportunity to have a bearish correction in the short term. So, we should keep an eye on the nearest support at 1.2412 - 1.2387 as an intraday target.



There's a "V-Top" pattern, so the pair is likely going to test the closest support at 1.2412 in the coming hours. If a pullback from this level happens little later on, there'll be a moment to have another upward price movement.
i wonder if your indicator of price patterns is free or not?
 
Indanguang Samrow Panmei:
i wonder if your indicator of price patterns is free or not?

its free...:)

 
EUR/USD ANALYSIS: INSIDE AN ACTIVE DEMAND ZONE
18:09 01.04.2018


The pair is currently trading inside a strong demand zone that could allow more gains in the short-term. Don't miss the next video!
 
EUR/USD: BULLISH 'INVERTED HAMMER'
14:17 02.04.2018




There's a bullish 'Inverted Hammer', which has been confirmed by the last 'Three Methods'. In this case, the pair is likely going to test the nearest resistance area, which could be a departure point for another decline.



The lower 'Window' acted as support, so the price is rising. Also, there're two 'Three Methods' models in a row, so the market is likely going to move up until any bearish pattern forms.
 
sherlyanas:

its free...:)

can you share if its free? i think it would be nice for many users ;D
 

RR

looks like short correction upside possible

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