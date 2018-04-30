Forex Signals Daily for : EUR/USD GBP/USD USD/CHF GBP/CHf GBP/JPY USD/JPY EUR/JPY - page 25

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USD/JPY: "WINDOW" ACTED AS RESISTANCE
11:55 22.02.2018



The upper "Window" acted as resistance, so there's an "Engulfing" pattern. In this case, we're likely going to have a bearish correction in the short term. Nevertheless, bulls will probably try to test the "Window" once again afterwards.



The price has reached the 55 Moving Average, but there's still no any reversal pattern. So, the pair is likely going to continue moving down in the coming hours in the direction of the next support area.
 
EUR/USD: BULLISH "HARAMI"
11:47 22.02.2018



There's a bullish "Hammer", which hasn't been confirmed yet. Therefore, the price is likely going to test the 55 Moving Average, which could act as resistance. If so, there'll be an opportunity to have another decline.



We've got a bullish "Harami" at the last low, but confirmation of this pattern isn't enough. So, we could have just a local upward correction towards the Moving Averages in the short term.
 
USD/JPY: MOVING AVERAGES ACTING AS RESISTANCE
14:05 23.02.2018



We've got a bullish "Hammer", which hasn't been confirmed yet. So, the price is likely going to test the closest support once again. Nevertheless, bulls will probably try to reach the 55 Moving Average afterwards.


All the Moving Averages are acting as resistance. Also, there's a confirmed bullish "Harami", so we could have a local decline. At the same time, there's an opportunity to have a new local high afterwards.
 
USD/JPY: 21 & 34 MA ACTED AS RESISTANCE
12:11 26.02.2018



The 21 & 34 Moving Averages have acted as resistance, but there's still no any reversal pattern. So, the pair is likely going to test the 21 MA once again. If a pullback from this line happens little later on, there'll be an opportunity to have another bearish price movement.



There's a bullish "Hammer", which has been confirmed enough, so the market is likely going to test the 21 Moving Average. If this line acts as resistance, bears will probably try to break the last low.

 
USD/JPY: BULLISH "HIGH WAVE"
13:33 01.03.2018



The last "Evening Star" is still on the table, so the price is likely going to continue declining. Meanwhile, if a pullback from the nearest support area happens, we could have a bullish correction.

There's a bullish "High Wave", which has been confirmed enough. So, the pair is likely going to reach the nearest resistance area, which could be a departure point for another decline.

 
EUR/USD: "INVERTED HAMMER" PATTERN

13:31 01.03.2018



There's an "Inverted Hammer", which hasn't been confirmed yet. So, the price is likely going to test the 21 Moving Average, which could be a departure point for another decline.



We've got a "Shooting Star", which has formed at the last local high. In this case, the pair is likely going to reach the nearest support area. If any bullish pattern forms little later on, there'll be a moment for an upward correction.
 
USD/JPY: "SHOOTING STAR" LED TO DECLINE
13:46 02.03.2018



The last "Shooting Star" led to the current decline. The main intraday target is the lower "Window". If a pullback from this level happens little later on, there'll be a moment for an upward correction.


The price has been declining since a bearish "Harami" formed on the Moving Averages. There's no any reversal pattern so far, which means the market is likely going to continue moving down in the short term.
 
USD/JPY: "SHOOTING STAR" LED TO DECLINE
12:25 05.03.2018


The price has been declining since a "Shooting Star" pattern was formed on the Moving Averages. However, there's a bullish "Harami", so we could have a local upward correction in the short term. Anyway, bears will probably try to test the lower "Window" afterwards.



The price is consolidating under the Moving Averages. Also, we've got an "Engulfing" pattern, so the market is likely going to test the closest resistance area, which could be a departure point for another decline.

 
USD/JPY: "SHOOTING STAR" LED TO DECLINE
12:35 06.03.2018





There's a bearish "Harami", which has been formed on the 21 Moving Average. So, the market is likely going to decline towards the nearest support area in the short term.

The last "Shooting Star" led to the current decline. Also, there's a pullback from the 89 Moving Average. Therefore, the price is likely going to decline in the coming hours.
 
EUR/USD: BEARISH "HARAMI" PATTERN
12:30 06.03.2018




We've got a bearish "Harami" pattern, which hasn't been confirmed yet. So, if a pullback from the Moving Averages happens little later on, there'll be an opportunity to have a new local high. Meanwhile, if we have another reversal pattern, bears will probably try to deliver a downward correction.

There're bearish patterns such a "High Wave" and a "Shooting Star", which both have been confirmed. In this case, the Moving Averages is likely going to act as support anytime soon.
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