Forex Signals Daily for : EUR/USD GBP/USD USD/CHF GBP/CHf GBP/JPY USD/JPY EUR/JPY - page 25
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We've got a bullish "Hammer", which hasn't been confirmed yet. So, the price is likely going to test the closest support once again. Nevertheless, bulls will probably try to reach the 55 Moving Average afterwards.
13:31 01.03.2018