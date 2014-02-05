Dealing with Metatester Manager. PLEASE HELP!

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Every time I try downloading an ea from mql5 the "Metatester 5 agents manager" window pops up and I can't seem to do anything that allows me to download the actual ea.  I didn't used to have this problem.  Please help!
 
MattJohnson:
Every time I try downloading an ea from mql5 the "Metatester 5 agents manager" window pops up and I can't seem to do anything that allows me to download the actual ea.  I didn't used to have this problem.  Please help!
Can you describe precisely what you are trying ? Maybe by posting a screenshot ?
 
I visit https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2000.  From this screen I click on download.  It then asks me if I have metatrader 5.  I click on "
yes I have metatrader 5".  It then prompts me for Metatester Agent instead of which version of metatrader I would like to download the ea to.  I can't seem to do whatever it is that I need to do so that I can download an ea or an indicator to metatrader 5.  I had been doing this successfully for a few months now but my computer was wiped out last night so I'm trying to get my system back up again.

Thanks for your help!!
 
attached is a screen pic
 

I went to same page, click on 'Download', it asked me if I have Metatrader 5 (I have it) and the path to terminal file in my computer (where to install/place the product to), I downloaded with no problem :



 
MattJohnson:
attached is a screen pic

No "screen pic" attached.

And please don't double post.

 
MattJohnson:
attached is a screen pic
 

My apolagies.  This is my first time posting... ever.  When I download for mt4 I'm able to get the launch application prompt from windows.  When I do so with mt5 it doesn't pop up.  Does anyone have an idea of how I might change that option in windows 7?


 

I found that if I go to Mozilla Tools - Options - Applications - I can change the settings of MT5 files so I don't have the above problem anymore. 

However, now that I can download the EA to MT5 I keep getting "initializing of EA failed"  Any ideas?  I've reinstalled MT5 a few times.  Did that create a complication? 

 

That is strange ... I attached this EA to the chart with "Allow DLL", and without "Allow DLL" - not a problem at all :


You can check in Experts tab - may be - some pair does not exist in Market Watch? Expert tab is here :


 
MattJohnson:

I found that if I go to Mozilla Tools - Options - Applications - I can change the settings of MT5 files so I don't have the above problem anymore. 

However, now that I can download the EA to MT5 I keep getting "initializing of EA failed"  Any ideas?  I've reinstalled MT5 a few times.  Did that create a complication? 

Why have we to assure support of commercial products ? Ask to the Seller.
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