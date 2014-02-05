Dealing with Metatester Manager. PLEASE HELP!
- About Metatester Agents
- Setting up MetaTester 5 agent manager
- Help MetaTester 5 is not working!
Every time I try downloading an ea from mql5 the "Metatester 5 agents manager" window pops up and I can't seem to do anything that allows me to download the actual ea. I didn't used to have this problem. Please help!
yes I have metatrader 5". It then prompts me for Metatester Agent instead of which version of metatrader I would like to download the ea to. I can't seem to do whatever it is that I need to do so that I can download an ea or an indicator to metatrader 5. I had been doing this successfully for a few months now but my computer was wiped out last night so I'm trying to get my system back up again.
Thanks for your help!!
I went to same page, click on 'Download', it asked me if I have Metatrader 5 (I have it) and the path to terminal file in my computer (where to install/place the product to), I downloaded with no problem :
attached is a screen pic
No "screen pic" attached.
And please don't double post.
attached is a screen pic
My apolagies. This is my first time posting... ever. When I download for mt4 I'm able to get the launch application prompt from windows. When I do so with mt5 it doesn't pop up. Does anyone have an idea of how I might change that option in windows 7?
I found that if I go to Mozilla Tools - Options - Applications - I can change the settings of MT5 files so I don't have the above problem anymore.
However, now that I can download the EA to MT5 I keep getting "initializing of EA failed" Any ideas? I've reinstalled MT5 a few times. Did that create a complication?
That is strange ... I attached this EA to the chart with "Allow DLL", and without "Allow DLL" - not a problem at all :
You can check in Experts tab - may be - some pair does not exist in Market Watch? Expert tab is here :
I found that if I go to Mozilla Tools - Options - Applications - I can change the settings of MT5 files so I don't have the above problem anymore.
However, now that I can download the EA to MT5 I keep getting "initializing of EA failed" Any ideas? I've reinstalled MT5 a few times. Did that create a complication?
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