i_Trend Minute Strategy - page 2
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Hi Scorpian, can you please send me a simply i_trend alert indicator (not ea expert) that alerts when the i_trend level (above zero, after crossing) goes above a certain level (to be manually entered, for example, for gbp/usd 0.0017). Thanks
Its ADX indicator nothing special