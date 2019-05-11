i_Trend Minute Strategy - page 2

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Hi Scorpian, can you please send me a simply i_trend alert indicator (not ea expert) that alerts when the i_trend level (above zero, after crossing) goes above a certain level (to be manually entered, for example, for gbp/usd 0.0017). Thanks

 

Its ADX indicator nothing special

 
Is it available for MT5?
 


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