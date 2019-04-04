Important Update for MetaTrader 4 build 1080 - page 4
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Important Update for MetaTrader 4 build 1080
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on May 12, 2017. We strongly recommend that you install this update.
A month ago, Microsoft released a major update of their operating system Windows 10 Creators Update (version 1703). After installing this update, some users were unable to run MQL4 programs in their terminals. This issue has been fixed in the new MetaTrader 4 platform build 1080. Now, Expert Advisors and indicators will run on charts correctly, while recompilation using the updated MetaEditor is not required.
Support for MetaTrader 4 client terminal versions below 1065 will be discontinued on the 1st of October 2017. Unsupported terminal builds will not be able to connect to new server versions. We strongly recommend that you update your terminals in advance.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.
Thanks for your reply. It is checked.
Hi. After the update of MT4 Build 1080, everytime MT4 is restarted everything such as Market Watch, Navigator, Terminal etc have to be manually selected in the 'View' button. Only the actual chart is visible. How can I solve this problem? Thanks.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/136087#comment_3446316
Structure conversion doesn't work anymore in Build 1080.
CList *temp_array[]; ArrayCopy(temp_array,m_array);
Structure conversion doesn't work anymore in Build 1080.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/192414#comment_5026943
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Important Update for MetaTrader 4 build 1080
fxsaber, 2017.05.14 19:44
Use custom ArrayCopy for void* Array[].
On several instances of MT4 version 1065 after restarting MT4 it comes on for about 5 seconds then closes itself and does not start up again (ever) as it usually does with auto update. I then open MT4 again and it does the same thing. This is happening since the new 1080 update has been introduced. Please tell me this is going to be fixed.
I also had this issue with 1065 on my vps which is NOT running windows 10. I finally went into the Data folder and backed up the directory tree to the Metaquotes folder and then went into the WebInstall folder and deleted the newer terminal 1080 and metaeditor files that it could not seem to load. Then my 1065 would load and stay running until I could close my trades. Now on to reinstalling the software....
UPDATE:.. I eventually went into my installation folder ie... Programsx86/Meta Trader 4/ folder... and double clicked the terminal.exe file there. It seems that somehow the newer 1090.exe file is being copied there but the autoupdating batch file is unable to restart the terminal. Once I started it manually. Then the desktop shortcut would work for me. This is on a vps with windows server 2008 R2 Enterprise. Maybe this will give you something to try in your case.. pip pip...