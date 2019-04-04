Important Update for MetaTrader 4 build 1080 - page 3
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#property strict
Write the body of the function you want.
Ok, so this is useless. In fact, it gave no more compilation errors, but the code is not working indeed.
The problem is that code that was running fine prior to the update, now is not working anymore. How am i supposed to rewrite a native function like ArrayCopy, that always worked and has always been used.
I'll open a ticket and pray...
Ok, so this is useless. In fact, it gave no more compilation errors, but the code is not working indeed.
The problem is that code that was running fine prior to the update, now is not working anymore. How am i supposed to rewrite a native function like ArrayCopy, that always worked and has always been used.
I'll open a ticket and pray...
Does not work
What happened with Slippage?
Until now working on 20 pips, and currently only 2 pips are allowed...
0 17:34:07.722 Safe Orders Management EURUSD,M1: Partial Close order Sell - 705000693. Awaiting response...
3 17:34:07.722 Safe Orders Management EURUSD,M1: invalid slippage for OrderClose function
0 17:34:07.722 Safe Orders Management EURUSD,M1: Alert: Error occurred: invalid function parameter value
The maximum value in the МТ4 is 5 pips.
But it doesn't change anything. There is a problem with the ArrayCopy function parameters. Try doing this:
MyClass *testArr1[]; MyClass *testArr2[]; ArrayCopy(testArr1,testArr2);
wherever you want, with any class you want, and you'll get the same result:
'testArr2' - structures containing objects are not allowed xxxxxxxxx.mq4 92 23
And this didn't happen before the 1080 update
Well in case anybody need it, i modified the function to avoid the use of ArrayCopy, and made it generic.
So this can be used to remove an element from an array of objects / array of pointers at a specified index.
Take care.