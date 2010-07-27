Ontester() ...Error, it is not working not anymore
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I was using Ontester() and it was working fine but on the recent upgrade it is not working not anymore
It always gives me -1 or zero on the optimization report "The Result Column"
I even changed my code to return the number 5 when the ontester() is called to see if the error from my code or from MQL5 it self
....but same thing. I am getting -1 or Zero on the optimization report "The Result Column".