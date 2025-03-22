Experts: Proper Bot - page 3
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I tested the experti advisor for 2 weeks, very very good, but still lacking some options to combat in high volatility, I am willing to test other versions in several periods. Better than the one I tested until today, please continue with the implementations that are sure to be the best of all time. The test period is the years of 2011,2012 and 2015, I have also been able to do it and operate for 2 uninterrupted years with a good profit, but it depends on the configurations. Patrick Burns gives us more options in ea ea that we do the tests for you.
Simple Fixing
Do this to trade both Buy and Sell order.
Could you tell us what are those MA options? What do they do and should we switch the MA_disable to false?
Could you tell us what are those MA options? What do they do and should we switch the MA_disable to false?
Good job, exits are very good, entries are at ramdom,
it open a buy if close[1] - Open[1] > 0 and then it open new buy in reverse order - if price go down.
It open buy or sell, following the first order, not buy and sell.
As entries are at ramdom, an improvement would be to open both : buy and sell.
Hello,
Please write me, why write 'first step .... error' ?
Thank you.
Attached settings.
As written in the description.... "In addition, entry can be decided by a 3 EMA crossover. This does correspond to the timeframe the EA operates on. This function can be disabled if not required."
Yes I see it, but could you explain more details? Like how does it affect the bot decisions? I set it to (5, 8, 13) just like William's alligator and it only opens sell orders.
Hi,
I've tried this bot in real trade: EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY - all in M-30.
My problem is somehow the bot did open order too aggressively as well as Lot size increased too significant to each next order so that if the direction go wrong my Loss become bigger unmanageably.
I set initial first_lot= 0.03, slippage= 10.
Yesterday my last open position= 3 with floating P/L= -45, today floating position= 16 with P/L= -190.
Can you help? Thanks.
I like this. It reminds me of Bird Watching in Lion Country. One direction position building. With moderate settings you can double your account in 1 year. I would love to see this capable of understanding a 0 in the lot size in the grid. That would give me the option to only play 3 levels or 4 levels.
To answer some of the questions from the last 3 comments, I have done a simple back test using tick data, using EURUSD, timeframe H1, for the last 12 months.
This test only has a modest budget of £300 and uses a stop loss. Orders are closed through trailing stop loss. Only two orders maximum are opened at any one time. Note that the third order in the grid, circled in red, is set at a long distance away, so this will never open in current market range, thus limiting the max orders to two, as intended.