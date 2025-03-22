Experts: Proper Bot - page 6
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Strategy Tester
2017-18 90%
Starting Balance :10,000 usd
Final Balance : 23,013.08
|edit I ran another test its Now 50974.65
Have anyone find a way to make it profitable ?
Strategy Tester
2017-18 90%
Starting Balance :10,000 usd
Final Balance : 23,013.08
|
Have anyone find a way to make it profitable ?
from 10k usd to 23k usd and still NOT profitable !!!
from 10k usd to 23k usd and still NOT profitable !!!
I ran another test its Now 50974.65
hello patrick, can you add to the code the wpr or another oscillator to filter the trades better, please
Dear Patrick Burns,
Thank you for a lovely EA. Unfortunately I live in the United State and your EA does not comply with FIFO regulation.
Can you please fix it for me?
Thanks a lot.
Strategy Tester
2017-18 90%
Starting Balance :10,000 usd
Final Balance : 23,013.08
|edit I ran another test its Now 50974.65
Have anyone find a way to make it profitable ?
Hello, What settings did you use to get such a result ?
Symbol ? Period ? From ? To ? Input settings ?
Thank you.