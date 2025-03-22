Experts: Proper Bot - page 6

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Firstly i will say great EA and well done man. but my question is can the EA decide which side to place trade on automatically? example it only buys on EURUSD will it be doing the same if attached us USDCHF at the same time which is negatively correlated Pair to EU that is my question thanks
 

Strategy Tester

2017-18  90%

Starting     Balance :10,000 usd 

Final  Balance : 23,013.08 


|edit I ran another test its  Now 50974.65

Have anyone find a way to make it profitable ?

 
Shyamjith:

Strategy Tester

2017-18  90%

Starting     Balance :10,000 usd 

Final  Balance : 23,013.08 


|

Have anyone find a way to make it profitable ?

from 10k usd to 23k usd and still NOT profitable !!!

 
Mohammad Soubra:

from 10k usd to 23k usd and still NOT profitable !!!

I ran another test its  Now 50974.65

  
hello patrick, can you add to the code the wpr or another oscillator to filter the trades better, please
 
jose tapia:
At present, I do not have any intention to do further work on this EA.
 

Dear Patrick Burns,


Thank you for a lovely EA.  Unfortunately I live in the United State and your EA does not comply with FIFO regulation.

Can you please fix it for me? 

Thanks a lot.

 
Shyamjith:

Strategy Tester

2017-18  90%

Starting     Balance :10,000 usd 

Final  Balance : 23,013.08 


|edit I ran another test its  Now 50974.65

Have anyone find a way to make it profitable ?

Hello, What settings did you use to get such a result ?

Symbol ? Period ? From ? To ? Input settings ?

Thank you.

 
it is not working. I dropped this EA in the chart and nothing happens., Could you please tell me what I doing wrong. Thank you
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