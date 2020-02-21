USD/JPY Analysis - page 79
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Next week is going up
You have been warned about making pointless posts before.
If you have something to add then add it and give reasons for your opinion. That is what this thread is about - analysis.
Imagine how this thread would deteriorate if it was just full of people guessing the market direction.
Personally, I will be looking for opportunities to sell USDJPY next week.
A near perfect Doji at resistance on the Daily chart and the fact that it has been making lower lows suggests that we may see price fall next week.
USD/JPY edged lower and closed the week at 111.25. The 100-day SMA is providing immediate support around 110.95 and I think the pair wouldn’t move below it.
USD/JPY is struggling around 111.00 handle, but the sentiment remains bearish. On the four hour time frame the price is yet developing above its moving averages Stochastic is located within extreme negative territory while RSI is looking for direction around its mid-line. The pais is supported by 111.10, 110.75 and 110.40. The resistance levels are seen at 111.50, 111.85 and 112.20.