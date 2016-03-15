prediction usd/jpy 14-20 march

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Federal Reserve meeting is another significant milestone next week. However, even that is more hawkish comments from Janet Yellen will be more negative prospects, as market sentiment will deteriorate affect USD / JPY.

Overall technical outlook for this pair still looks bearish. To change the price situation should rise above 115.00. The next resistance is located at 116.25 (55-day MA). Another bearish factor was the purchase yen from Japanese exporters ahead of the end of the Japanese fiscal year this month. More narrow range consolidation.

Support is at 112.50, 111.00 and 110.00.


Files:
USDJPYDaily.png  33 kb
 

Agreed, more bearish than bullish unless we see a significant move up. Would like to see a drop below 113 for continued downside, 116 as a break higher

 
Stuart Browne:

Agreed, more bearish than bullish unless we see a significant move up. Would like to see a drop below 113 for continued downside, 116 as a break higher

On the Daily chart, the pair is breathing, then going up to 115 and above
 
lets wait for the Fed to announce the rate then we make our call.
 
owhh
 

predictions will form the same pattern

usdjpy 1H

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