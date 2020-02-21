USD/JPY Analysis - page 54
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I think it will go down to the 103.94 and from there we may start to think about an up trend
I expected that too, but it rebounded from 104.60 after forming a double bottom at that support.
I expected that too, but it rebounded from 104.60 after forming a double bottom at that support.
it trying to create that uncertainty among traders on the H4 and D1, have a look at the weekly TF, let wait and see, what is more important is the current trend direction on the H4, D1 and W1
Well I was just scrolling down my page and I saw one of the guy who usually share some screen shot, I had a look at it and it pretty much explain everything just by looking at it you will understand where the market is heading.
Here is the picture:
It even reached 107.00 but it is correcting now. I think it will depreciate to 106.00.