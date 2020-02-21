USD/JPY Analysis - page 48
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USDJPY continue to downside.
USDJPY continue to downside.
But not for too long
107.35
Yesterday the USD/JPY marked a 15-month low at 106.84 from where now is pulling back. Indicators on the daily chart remain in negative terriroty and had lost directional strength. Despite today’s bounce, below 108.05 the bearish bias prevails.