USD/JPY Analysis - page 48

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Too tough to trade now with the looming stock market disaster.
 
The pair keeps testing the support at 108.00 but I think it will rebound from it again in the near future.
 

USDJPY continue to downside.



 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah:

USDJPY continue to downside.



But not for too long

 
We'll see. It dropped to 107.50 and I think it will reach at least 107.00 before we see any correction.
 
Alizafar:
107.35
107.35
 
H1 Chart USDJPY, H1, 2018.02.13 11:59 UTC, RoboForex (CY) Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
 

Yesterday the USD/JPY marked a 15-month low at 106.84 from where now is pulling back. Indicators on the daily chart remain in negative terriroty and had lost directional strength. Despite today’s bounce, below 108.05 the bearish bias prevails.

 
I think the pair will continue to depreciate too. Next target is, in my opinion, 106.50.
 
It reached 106.50 as I thought it would, in my opinion next target will be at 106.00 and below.
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