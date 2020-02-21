USD/JPY Analysis - page 58

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It pulled back from 107.38, the pair is still very undecided.
 
The USD is moving up strongly against the Yen. First res 107.70.
 
Ari Goldman:
The USD is moving up strongly against the Yen. First res 107.70.


I think it's pulling back from 107.50, the pair is range-bound for the moment.

 

USDJPY must hold above 107.30 for a recovery to 107.45/49 before a selling opportunity at 107.80/90. Try shorts with stops above 108.10. This is a small risk trade but a break higher is a buy signal. Reverse in to a long targeting 108.40/45, 108.75/80 &
108.95/109.00 for profit taking. Try shorts at 109.15/25 with stops above 109.60.


Holding below 107.00 targets support at 106.60/55, which could hold initially for a bounce to 107.00. On further losses look for 106.20, perhaps as far as 105.85/80.

Day Trade Ideas USDJPY Chart April 19th 2018

 

The USD/JPY pair pushed higher today and marked intraday high at 107.52.Currently the pair is trading around 107.40 but despite the gravitation above 107.00, the  pair remains in a steady consolidative phase .

 
Do you guys even trades? cause I notice that you guys are speculating the market, it seems like every time one of you comment it like you have missed an opportunity to trade on the pair. 
 
I have a short position on USD/JPY, my TP for it is at 107.20.
 

Daily Forecast - 20 April 2018


USDJPY must hold above 107.30 for a recovery to 107.45/49 ( we topped exactly here) before a selling opportunity at 107.80/90. Try shorts with stops above 108.10. This is a small risk trade but a break higher is a buy signal. Reverse in to a long targeting 108.40/45, 108.75/80 & 108.95/109.00 for profit taking. Try shorts at 109.15/25 with stops above 109.60.

Holding below 107.00 targets support at 106.60/55, which could hold initially for a bounce to 107.00. On further losses look for 106.20, perhaps as far as 105.85/80.



 
The week starts with a gap up in H4 chart, but still consolidating within the range between 106.60 to 107.90.
 
Good and stable uptrend. Major support at 112.
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