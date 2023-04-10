Make It No Repaint Please! - page 86
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hi, anybody have best or non-repainting indicator?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators with alerts/signal
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.10 12:40
Almost all indicators are non-repainting for the past/previous bar.
As to the best indicator for buy/sell signals so you should select it by yourself.
more reply -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators with alerts/signal
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.07 15:30
Just select it from the Codebase or on the Market.
If you want to get the robot (EA) so - same (Codebase or the Market).
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You should select it by yourself: because it is your risk (it is not our risk) and your money (and your profit in the end).
Hi Mladen Rakic :
Make It No Repaint Please!
Hi to all,
i have a little problem whit this indicator for mq4.
<Decompiled code removed>
Ask the owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.
Decompiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way we will not be an accomplice after the fact to theft.
See also forum.MQL4.com/41864#490649
If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.
Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because "someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that"?
Hi is anyone still following this thread that can help make a TMA indi not repaint?
I understand the levels are constantly adjusting but it is possible to make them fixed on close?
can make this indicator no repain.thanks
<ex4 file removed>
Please only attach source codes for indicators/EAs. (mq4 or mq5)
If you want modifications, it is not possible on ex4 files.
here the indicator
<ex4 file removed>
You have been told not to attach ex4 files.
Consider this a warning, as next time you will receive a ban.