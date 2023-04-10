Make It No Repaint Please! - page 87
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Is it possible to make this indicator non-repaint please?
Thx a lot in advance!
<removed dynamic-cycle-explorer-indicator.ex4>
Good day community !
Please help me out with the MTF version of this indicator. I would like it to be NRP ( the boxes change for the set given timeframe)
I attached both files (the ex4 one is the indicator, and the mq4 is the mtf version of it). please excuse me for posting the ex4 indicator. it's sole purpose is for testing the mtf version of it. i do not have the soure code for that one.
i really think that this indicator can have some real value (at least to my trading strategy) if the repainting problem would be solved
Thank you kindly!
Hi Mladen, do you have any no repaint indicator?, can you share it?
Here is my little contribution to this thread
Both files needed in indicator folder to work 2iTrend properly
hi thanks for sharing .very nice indicator
hi thanks for sharing .very nice indicator
Will you please attach both indicators? I do not find them...
Thanks.
Hi Mladen Rakic :
Make It No Repaint Please!
Updated it and no repaint.
Hey great contributors,
Can you make it non-repaint for me as well as for the community member? Please brother, do some magic with it. If it shows arrow on chart will awesome, add notification.
But main point is, make it non-repaint please...
Ben
Hi Mladen Rakic :
Make It No Repaint Please!
Hi there
Could you possibly help with these indicators to stop them from repainting? I think it would be a great help to the fx community out there. Thanks in advance!