Need help to fix a problem

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Hello I have this problem, can someone helps me to fix it?

Thanks


 
Francesco Di Michele:

Hello I have this problem, can someone helps me to fix it?

Thanks

Given that you have provided no other information or code, the problem is as stated Volume Limit Reached so sort your code out...

 
Francesco Di Michele:

Hello I have this problem, can someone helps me to fix it?

Thanks

This has been discussed many times on the forum, a couple of links:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/434787#comment_42719741

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/369554#comment_22388434

More information is available by the following Google query: "volume limit reached site:mql5.com"


 
Francesco Di Michele:

Hello I have this problem, can someone helps me to fix it?

Thanks

Based on your profile, you're not a programmer. Ask the developer of that robot to change the code so that the robot passes all the checks that are required for publication in the market.

 
Your code is not right. Is this a Dynamic lot size EA? Meaning changing lot size by itself according to profitability factor?
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