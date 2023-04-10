Make It No Repaint Please! - page 83
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Is there anyone can help me to make this indicator to non repaint version?
For some reason it cannot draw the arrow during backtest thus making me difficult to see the performance of this indicator on higher timeframe.
Is there anyone can help me to make this indicator to non repaint version?
For some reason it cannot draw the arrow during backtest thus making me difficult to see the performance of this indicator on higher timeframe.
Metatrader 4 does not allow multi time frame mode in visual back test any more (since the new build was introduce). But that indicator is not a multi time frame indicator - so that is not what is causing it to fail
Yes Mladen,
That is the problem now during backtest so I would like to see the indicator in real forward testing. Could you make the indicator to non repaint version?
Thanks in advance.
Yes Mladen,
That is the problem now during backtest so I would like to see the indicator in real forward testing. Could you make the indicator to non repaint version?
Thanks in advance.
hello sir
consecutive candle ind attached repaint or not please check.
thanks
hello sir
consecutive candle ind attached repaint or not please check.
thanks
That has some codding problems, but it should not repaint
Sir
Can You Please rewrite Indicator correctly i attached image option in indicator remove arrows only not lines. add option detach lines also .
thanks
Mladen
This indicator is showing several false signals and at different prices, when I give an update on the graph it repairs the signals. Can you tell me what could be wrong with him? And if this is fixed?
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16319
Yes @Mladen Rakic, what did you do wrong, once again ?
Help Mladen
I need someone to put the arrows to appear in the graph, when the indicator turns green, insert green arrow, when the candle close above level 0.20, when the indicator turns red, insert red arrow, when the candle close down -0.20 level, The arrows should appear in chart window, repaint or no repaint = the best result, I hope someone does this, thank you.