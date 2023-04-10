Make It No Repaint Please! - page 83

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Is there anyone can help me to make this indicator to non repaint version?

For some reason it cannot draw the arrow during backtest thus making me difficult to see the performance of this indicator on higher timeframe. 

Files:
MRP.mq4  3 kb
 
LiLui:

Is there anyone can help me to make this indicator to non repaint version?

For some reason it cannot draw the arrow during backtest thus making me difficult to see the performance of this indicator on higher timeframe. 

Metatrader 4 does not allow multi time frame mode in visual back test any more (since the new build was introduce). But that indicator is not a multi time frame indicator - so that is not what is causing it to fail
 
mladen:
Metatrader 4 does not allow multi time frame mode in visual back test any more (since the new build was introduce). But that indicator is not a multi time frame indicator - so that is not what is causing it to fail

Yes Mladen,

That is the problem now during backtest so I would like to see the indicator in real forward testing. Could you make the indicator to non repaint version?

Thanks in advance. 

 
LiLui:

Yes Mladen,

That is the problem now during backtest so I would like to see the indicator in real forward testing. Could you make the indicator to non repaint version?

Thanks in advance. 

Will see what can be done :)
 

hello sir 

consecutive candle ind attached repaint or not please check.

thanks

 
rishimadan:

hello sir 

consecutive candle ind attached repaint or not please check.

thanks

That has some codding problems, but it should not repaint
 
mladen:
That has some codding problems, but it should not repaint

Sir

Can You Please rewrite Indicator correctly  i attached image option in indicator remove arrows only not lines. add option detach lines also .

thanks 

Files:
SBINM40.png  46 kb
 
kwlin_089:

Mladen

This indicator is showing several false signals and at different prices, when I give an update on the graph it repairs the signals. Can you tell me what could be wrong with him? And if this is fixed?

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16319

Yes @Mladen Rakic, what did you do wrong, once again ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Yes @Mladen Rakic, what did you do wrong, once again ?
Changed my name from "Sergey Semenov"? 
 

Help Mladen 

I need someone to put the arrows to appear in the graph, when the indicator turns green, insert green arrow, when the candle close above level 0.20, when the indicator turns red, insert red arrow, when the candle close down -0.20 level, The arrows should appear in chart window, repaint or no repaint = the best result, I hope someone does this, thank you.

FitexMillion


 
 
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