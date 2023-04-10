Make It No Repaint Please! - page 88

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Delia2010:

Hi there, A moderator posted the following on the previous page


Please only attach source codes for indicators/EAs. (mq4 or mq5)

If you want modifications, it is not possible on ex4 files.

 
blauCorrogo:

Hi  Mladen Rakic : 

Make It No Repaint Please! 

 
Delia2010:

I have deleted the ex4 files.

Attach the mq4 files as ex4 cannot be modified

 
hi, can anyone please add arrow alert on crossovers in this indicator.it repaints. but it works for me. thanks
Files:
i-g_amp_i-essam.mq4  8 kb
 

Previous bar repaints with the recent bar, please make it non repaint.

Files:
CCI_NUF_v4_mod_.mq4  11 kb
 

Hi  Pavaka,

Could you please make the two cycle identifier indicators ( ver. 1 and 2) non-repainting?

Kind Regards,

Gaurav 

 
Gaurav Kumar:

Hi  Pavaka,

Could you please make the two cycle identifier indicators ( ver. 1 and 2) non-repainting?

Kind Regards,

Gaurav 

These are the kings of repainting!

 
is this thread still active?
 
darrenlall:

these are the only files i have the MQ4 and EX4

i dont think its much help

but thats all i have

regards,

darren lall

Dear darrentall please can i get the ex5 or the mq5 version of this ..... I looking for it but I cant get one.... I'm a newbie in this.

regards ,

Gavin

 
Mladen Rakic:

Nice joke Anyway, since it is me who made that indicator, simply set the Causal parameter to true and it will not repaint

share with me the no repaint one
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