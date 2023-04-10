Make It No Repaint Please! - page 88
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Hi there, A moderator posted the following on the previous page
Please only attach source codes for indicators/EAs. (mq4 or mq5)
If you want modifications, it is not possible on ex4 files.
Hi Mladen Rakic :
Make It No Repaint Please!
I have deleted the ex4 files.
Attach the mq4 files as ex4 cannot be modified
Previous bar repaints with the recent bar, please make it non repaint.
Hi Pavaka,
Could you please make the two cycle identifier indicators ( ver. 1 and 2) non-repainting?
Kind Regards,
Gaurav
Hi Pavaka,
Could you please make the two cycle identifier indicators ( ver. 1 and 2) non-repainting?
Kind Regards,
Gaurav
These are the kings of repainting!
these are the only files i have the MQ4 and EX4
i dont think its much help
but thats all i have
regards,
darren lall
Dear darrentall please can i get the ex5 or the mq5 version of this ..... I looking for it but I cant get one.... I'm a newbie in this.
regards ,
Gavin
Nice joke Anyway, since it is me who made that indicator, simply set the Causal parameter to true and it will not repaint