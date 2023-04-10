Make It No Repaint Please! - page 89
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Can someone help me to find this indicator which indicator is this one ?
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
Post some useful information like the indicator's file name. Or search for it yourself.
Can someone help me to find this indicator which indicator is this one ?
if this indi were real, you would be a millionnaire in one week, lol
use reverse image search (like tineye) to find the duplicates of the screenshots
Can someone help me to find this indicator which indicator is this one ?
What do you think is the best of all the indicators introduced here?
Recommendations are not allowed in this forum, you have to make your own search.
My indicator repaints but the live feed is too slow to trigger the special condition of the displaying and-or repainting my arrows.
is there a way to speed things up so that i can debug my indicator without relying on a live feed ?
Acho que chegou a hora deste tópico... Por favor, coloque seus repintores aqui... e... Voila!... eles se tornarão não - repintores, com meu toque mágico e minhas habilidades de programação...
PS: Você pode colocar seus arquivos descompilados, expirados e ex aqui...não faz diferença para mim...o trabalho será feito...isso eu posso prometer...pergunte ao Derek...