Make It No Repaint Please! - page 89

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which indicator is this ?

Can someone help me to find this indicator which indicator is this one ?

 
rocktheedge: Can someone help me to find this indicator which indicator is this one ?

Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.

Post some useful information like the indicator's file name. Or search for it yourself.

 
is it possible to make this indicator nrp?sometimes arrow doesnt appear sometihng is strange.thanks for your help.
Files:
SIGNAL_ARROW_alerts.mq4  20 kb
 
rocktheedge:

Can someone help me to find this indicator which indicator is this one ?

if this indi were real, you would be a millionnaire in one week, lol

use reverse image search (like tineye) to find the duplicates of the screenshots

[Deleted]  
rocktheedge:

Can someone help me to find this indicator which indicator is this one ?

It is nice indicator PLS sheer name of this indicator.

[Deleted]   
What do you think is the best of all the indicators introduced here?
 
ghobar:

Recommendations are not allowed in this forum, you have to make your own search.

 

My indicator repaints but the live feed is too slow to trigger the special condition of the displaying and-or repainting my arrows.


is there a way to speed things up  so that i can debug my indicator without relying on a live feed ?

  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ZigAndZagScalpel.mq4 |
//|                           Bookkeeper, 2006, yuzefovich@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright ""
#property link      ""
//----
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 7     // Èëè 8 - äëÿ testBuffer
#property indicator_color1 Aqua
#property indicator_color2 Black
#property indicator_color3 Black
#property indicator_color4 Black
#property indicator_color5 White
#property indicator_color6 Red
#property indicator_color7 Red
//#property indicator_color8 White // Äëÿ ïîäáîðà ÷åãî-íèáóäü
extern int KeelOver=55; // Äëÿ M15
extern int Slalom=17;  // Äëÿ M15
double KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION[];
double KeelOverZagBuffer[];
double SlalomZigBuffer[];
double SlalomZagBuffer[];
double LimitOrdersBuffer[];
double BuyOrdersBuffer[];
double SellOrdersBuffer[];
//double testBuffer[];
int    shift,back,CountBar,Backstep=3;
int    LastSlalomZagPos,LastSlalomZigPos,LastKeelOverZagPos,LastKeelOverZigPos;
double Something,LimitPoints,Navel;
double CurKeelOverZig,CurKeelOverZag,CurSlalomZig,CurSlalomZag;
double LastSlalomZag,LastSlalomZig,LastKeelOverZag,LastKeelOverZig;
bool   TrendUp,SetBuyOrder,SetLimitOrder,SetSellOrder,Second=false;
string LastZigOrZag="None";
//----
int init()
  {
   SetIndexBuffer(0,KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_SECTION,STYLE_DOT);//DRAW_SECTION èëè DRAW_NONE
   SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,KeelOverZagBuffer);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(1,0.0);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,SlalomZigBuffer);
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(2,0.0);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,SlalomZagBuffer);
   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(3,0.0);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,LimitOrdersBuffer);
   SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexArrow(4,108);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(4,0.0);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,BuyOrdersBuffer);
   SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexArrow(5,233);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(5,0.0);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,SellOrdersBuffer);
   SetIndexStyle(6,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexArrow(6,234);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(6,0.0);
   //   SetIndexStyle(7,DRAW_SECTION);
   //   SetIndexBuffer(7,testBuffer);
   //   SetIndexEmptyValue(7,0.0);
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   CountBar=Bars-KeelOver;
   LimitPoints=Ask-Bid;
   if(CountBar<=3*KeelOver) return(-1); // Ìàëîâàòî áóäåò
   if(KeelOver<=2*Slalom) return(-1);  // Òùàòåëüíåå íàäî
   // Çà÷èñòêà íåïðàâèëüíîé èñòîðèè
   for(shift=Bars-1; shift>Bars-KeelOver; shift--)
     {
      SlalomZagBuffer[shift]=0.0;
      SlalomZigBuffer[shift]=0.0;
      KeelOverZagBuffer[shift]=0.0;
      KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION[shift]=0.0;
      LimitOrdersBuffer[shift]=0.0;
      BuyOrdersBuffer[shift]=0.0;
      SellOrdersBuffer[shift]=0.0;
      //      testBuffer[shift]=0.0;
     }
   //+---Ïåðâûé ïîõîä ïî èñòîðèè----------------------------------------+
   The_First_Crusade();
   //+---Âòîðîé ïðîõîä ïî èñòîðè÷åñêèì ìåñòàì---------------------------+
   //+---ñ öåëüþ ïîä÷èñòêè íåâåðíî ïîíÿòûõ ñîáûòèé----------------------+
   LastSlalomZag=-1; LastSlalomZagPos=-1;
   LastSlalomZig=-1;  LastSlalomZigPos=-1;
   LastKeelOverZag=-1; LastKeelOverZagPos=-1;
   LastKeelOverZig=-1;  LastKeelOverZigPos=-1;
   The_Second_Crusade();
   //+---Òðåòèé èñòîðè÷åñêèé ýêñêóðñ - ïîñòðîåíèå "òðåíäà"--------------+
   //+---è ðàññòàíîâêà "òîðãîâûõ ñèãíàëîâ"------------------------------+
   LastSlalomZag=-1; LastSlalomZagPos=-1;
   LastSlalomZig=-1;  LastSlalomZigPos=-1;
   LastZigOrZag="None";
   The_Third_Crusade();
   //+---À ÷åãî ìû òåïåðü áóäåì èìåòü çäåñü è ñåé÷àñ?-------------------+
   Shift_Zerro();
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void The_First_Crusade()
  {
   for(shift=CountBar; shift>0; shift--)
     {
      // Ïîèñê òî÷åê "âñòàë â ïîçó" - "óøåë ñ ðûíêà"
      CurSlalomZig=Low[Lowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,Slalom,shift)];
      CurSlalomZag=High[Highest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,Slalom,shift)];
      // Ïðîâåðÿåì shift íà íàëè÷èå î÷åðåäíîãî ÑëàëîìÇèãà äëÿ âõîäà 
      // â ïîêóïêó èëè äëÿ âûõîäà èç ïðîäàæè
      if(CurSlalomZig==LastSlalomZig) CurSlalomZig=0.0;
      else
        {
         LastSlalomZig=CurSlalomZig;
         if((Low[shift]-CurSlalomZig)>LimitPoints) CurSlalomZig=0.0;
         else
           {
            // Íà èíòåðâàëå Backstep ìîæåò áûòü òîëüêî îäèí Çèã, 
            // îñòàâëÿåì òîëüêî ïîñëåäíèé, áîëåå ðàííèå óáèðàåì
            for(back=1; back<=Backstep; back++)
              {
               Something=SlalomZigBuffer[shift+back];
               if((Something!=0)&&(Something>CurSlalomZig))
                  SlalomZigBuffer[shift+back]=0.0;
              }
           }
        }
      // Ïðîâåðÿåì shift íà íàëè÷èå î÷åðåäíîãî ÑëàëîìÇàãà äëÿ âõîäà âíèç
      // èëè äëÿ âûõîäà èç ïîêóïêè
      if(CurSlalomZag==LastSlalomZag) CurSlalomZag=0.0;
      else
        {
         LastSlalomZag=CurSlalomZag;
         if((CurSlalomZag-High[shift])>LimitPoints) CurSlalomZag=0.0;
         else
           {
            // Íà èíòåðâàëå Backstep ìîæåò áûòü òîëüêî îäèí Çàã, 
            // îñòàâëÿåì òîëüêî ïîñëåäíèé, áîëåå ðàííèå óáèðàåì
            for(back=1; back<=Backstep; back++)
              {
               Something=SlalomZagBuffer[shift+back];
               if((Something!=0)&&(Something<CurSlalomZag))
                  SlalomZagBuffer[shift+back]=0.0;
              }
           }
        }
      // Âñå, ÷òî íàøëè íîâåíüêîãî è ïóñòûøêè - êëàäåì â áóôåðà ñëàëîìà
      SlalomZigBuffer[shift]=CurSlalomZig;
      SlalomZagBuffer[shift]=CurSlalomZag;
      // Èùåì òî÷êè ðàçâîðîòà äëÿ ïîñòðîåíèÿ "ëèíåéíîãî òðåíäà", ïðè ýòîì 
      // â áóôåð ðàçâîðîòîâ ZigAndZag ïîêà ÷òî áóäåì êëàñòü òîëüêî ÎâåðêèëüÇèãè
      CurKeelOverZig=Low[Lowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,KeelOver,shift)];
      CurKeelOverZag=High[Highest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,KeelOver,shift)];
      // Ïðîâåðÿåì shift íà íàëè÷èå î÷åðåäíîãî ÎâåðêèëüÇèãà
      if(CurKeelOverZig==LastKeelOverZig) CurKeelOverZig=0.0;
      else
        {
         LastKeelOverZig=CurKeelOverZig;
         if((Low[shift]-CurKeelOverZig)>LimitPoints) CurKeelOverZig=0.0;
         else
           {
            // Íà èíòåðâàëå Backstep ìîæåò áûòü òîëüêî îäèí Çèã, 
            // îñòàâëÿåì òîëüêî ïîñëåäíèé, áîëåå ðàííèå óáèðàåì
            for(back=1; back<=Backstep; back++)
              {
               Something=KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION[shift+back];
               if((Something!=0)&&(Something>CurKeelOverZig))
                  KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION[shift+back]=0.0;
              }
           }
        }
      // Ïðîâåðÿåì shift íà íàëè÷èå î÷åðåäíîãî ÎâåðêèëüÇàãà
      if(CurKeelOverZag==LastKeelOverZag) CurKeelOverZag=0.0;
      else
        {
         LastKeelOverZag=CurKeelOverZag;
         if((CurKeelOverZag-High[shift])>LimitPoints) CurKeelOverZag=0.0;
         else
           {
            // Íà èíòåðâàëå Backstep ìîæåò áûòü òîëüêî îäèí Çàã, 
            // áîëåå ðàííèå óáèðàåì
            for(back=1; back<=Backstep; back++)
              {
               Something=KeelOverZagBuffer[shift+back];
               if((Something!=0)&&(Something<CurKeelOverZag))
                  KeelOverZagBuffer[shift+back]=0.0;
              }
           }
        }
      // Âñå, ÷òî íàøëè èëè íå íàøëè - êëàäåì â áóôåðà ðàçâîðîòîâ
      KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION[shift]=CurKeelOverZig;
      KeelOverZagBuffer[shift]=CurKeelOverZag;
     }
   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void The_Second_Crusade()
  {
   // Ïðîñòî ïîä÷èñòêà ëèøíåãî
   for(shift=CountBar; shift>0; shift--)
     {
      CurSlalomZig=SlalomZigBuffer[shift];
      CurSlalomZag=SlalomZagBuffer[shift];
      if((CurSlalomZig==0)&&(CurSlalomZag==0)) continue;
      if(CurSlalomZag!=0)
        {
         if(LastSlalomZag>0)
           {
            if(LastSlalomZag<CurSlalomZag) SlalomZagBuffer[LastSlalomZagPos]=0;
            else SlalomZagBuffer[shift]=0;
           }
         if(LastSlalomZag<CurSlalomZag || LastSlalomZag<0)
           {
            LastSlalomZag=CurSlalomZag;
            LastSlalomZagPos=shift;
           }
         LastSlalomZig=-1;
        }
      if(CurSlalomZig!=0)
        {
         if(LastSlalomZig>0)
           {
            if(LastSlalomZig>CurSlalomZig) SlalomZigBuffer[LastSlalomZigPos]=0;
            else SlalomZigBuffer[shift]=0;
           }
         if((CurSlalomZig<LastSlalomZig)||(LastSlalomZig<0))
           {
            LastSlalomZig=CurSlalomZig;
            LastSlalomZigPos=shift;
           }
         LastSlalomZag=-1;
        }
      CurKeelOverZig=KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION[shift];
      CurKeelOverZag=KeelOverZagBuffer[shift];
      if((CurKeelOverZig==0)&&(CurKeelOverZag==0)) continue;
      if(CurKeelOverZag !=0)
        {
         if(LastKeelOverZag>0)
           {
            if(LastKeelOverZag<CurKeelOverZag)
               KeelOverZagBuffer[LastKeelOverZagPos]=0;
            else KeelOverZagBuffer[shift]=0.0;
           }
         if(LastKeelOverZag<CurKeelOverZag || LastKeelOverZag<0)
           {
            LastKeelOverZag=CurKeelOverZag;
            LastKeelOverZagPos=shift;
           }
         LastKeelOverZig=-1;
        }
      if(CurKeelOverZig!=0)
        {
         if(LastKeelOverZig>0)
           {
            if(LastKeelOverZig>CurSlalomZig)
               KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION[LastKeelOverZigPos]=0;
            else KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION[shift]=0;
           }
         if((CurKeelOverZig<LastKeelOverZig)||(LastKeelOverZig<0))
           {
            LastKeelOverZig=CurKeelOverZig;
            LastKeelOverZigPos=shift;
           }
         LastKeelOverZag=-1;
        }
     }
   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void The_Third_Crusade()
  {
   bool first=true;
   for(shift=CountBar; shift>0; shift--)
     {
      // Íèçâåãàåì ïðåæíèõ ïðîðîêîâ
      LimitOrdersBuffer[shift]=0.0;
      BuyOrdersBuffer[shift]=0.0;
      SellOrdersBuffer[shift]=0.0;
      // Çàäàåì öåíòð ìèðîçäàíüÿ èíòåðâàëà shift (ïî ëþáîìó -
      // ñïîñîá áîëüøîãî ïîëèòè÷åñêîãî âåñà íå èìååò)
      Navel=(5*Close[shift]+2*Open[shift]+High[shift]+Low[shift])/9;
      // Åñëè îâåðêèëü - ñìîòðèì,
      // êóäà (ìîæåò áûòü) äàëüøå ñåéìîìåíòíî ïîéäåì: ââåðõ èëè âíèç
      if(KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION[shift]!=0.0)
        {
         TrendUp=true;
         first=false;
        }
      if(KeelOverZagBuffer[shift]!=0.0)
        {
         TrendUp=false;
         first=false;
        }
      // Ñîáèðàåì â KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION è ÎâåðêèëüÇèãè, è ÎâåðêèëüÇàãè, 
      // è ïóñòûøêè - âñå â îäíó êó÷êó, òàêèì îáðàçîì ïîëó÷àåì äîëãîèãðàþùèé
      // ZigAndZag, íàòÿãèâàÿ íèòü "òðåíäà" íà ïóïêè ðàçâîðîòíûõ ñâå÷åê
      if(KeelOverZagBuffer[shift]!=0.0 || KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION[shift]!=0.0)
        {
         KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION[shift]=Navel;
        }
      else KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION[shift]=0.0;
      // Ïðîâåðÿåì shift íà íàëè÷èå ÑëàëîìÇèãà èëè ÑëàëîìÇàãà
      if(SlalomZigBuffer[shift]!=0.0)
        {
         LastZigOrZag="Zig";
         LastSlalomZig=Navel;
         SetBuyOrder=false;
         SetLimitOrder=false;
         SetSellOrder=false;
        }
      if(SlalomZagBuffer[shift]!=0.0)
        {
         LastZigOrZag="Zag";
         LastSlalomZag=Navel;
         SetBuyOrder=false;
         SetLimitOrder=false;
         SetSellOrder=false;
        }
      // è, åñëè íè ÑëàëîìÇèãà, íè ÑëàëîìÇàãà óæå íåò,
      // à îâåðêèëü óæå áûë - ñìîòðèì, à ÷òî åñòü ïî âõîäó-âûõîäó
      if(SlalomZigBuffer[shift]==0.0 &&
         SlalomZagBuffer[shift]==0.0 &&
         first==false)                  Slalom_With_A_Scalpel();
     }
   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Shift_Zerro()
  {
   shift=0;
   Navel=(5*Close[0]+2*Open[0]+High[0]+Low[0])/9;
   Slalom_With_A_Scalpel();
   KeelOverZigAndZagSECTION[0]=Navel;
   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Slalom_With_A_Scalpel()
  {
   // Ïðîâåðÿåì ñóùåñòâóþùèé ñèãíàë íà èìååò ïðàâî áûòü
   // èëè íà åñëè íå ñòîèò, à õîòåëîñü áû:  
   // åñëè õîä ÷èñòî êîíêðåòíî ïî æèçíè - çàáèâàåì Ñòðåëêó íà äåíüãè,
   // åñëè ïðîòèâ - ñòàâèì íà øóõåð Øàðèêà Äåëàé-Íîãè
   if(LastZigOrZag=="Zig")
     {
      if(TrendUp==true)
        {
         if((Navel-LastSlalomZig)>=LimitPoints && SetBuyOrder==false)
           {
            SetBuyOrder=true;
            BuyOrdersBuffer[shift]=Low[shift+1];
            LastSlalomZigPos=shift;
           }
         if(Navel<=LastSlalomZig && SetBuyOrder==true)
           {
            SetBuyOrder=false;
            BuyOrdersBuffer[LastSlalomZigPos]=0.0;
            LastSlalomZigPos=-1;
           }
        }
      if(TrendUp==false)
        {
         if(Navel>LastSlalomZig && SetLimitOrder==false)
           {
            SetLimitOrder=true;
            LimitOrdersBuffer[shift]=Navel;
            //            LimitOrdersBuffer[shift]=Close[shift];
            LastSlalomZigPos=shift;
           }
         if(Navel<=LastSlalomZig && SetLimitOrder==true)
           {
            SetLimitOrder=false;
            LimitOrdersBuffer[LastSlalomZigPos]=0.0;
            LastSlalomZigPos=-1;
           }
        }
     }
   if(LastZigOrZag=="Zag")
     {
      if(TrendUp==false)
        {
         if((LastSlalomZag-Navel)>=LimitPoints && SetSellOrder==false)
           {
            SetSellOrder=true;
            SellOrdersBuffer[shift]=High[shift+1];
            LastSlalomZagPos=shift;
           }
         if(Navel>=LastSlalomZag && SetSellOrder==true)
           {
            SetSellOrder=false;
            SellOrdersBuffer[LastSlalomZagPos]=0.0;
            LastSlalomZagPos=-1;
           }
        }
      if(TrendUp==true)
        {
         if(LastSlalomZag>Navel && SetLimitOrder==false)
           {
            SetLimitOrder=true;
            LimitOrdersBuffer[shift]=Navel;
            //            LimitOrdersBuffer[shift]=Close[shift];
            LastSlalomZagPos=shift;
           }
         if(Navel>=LastSlalomZag && SetLimitOrder==true)
           {
            SetLimitOrder=false;
            LimitOrdersBuffer[LastSlalomZagPos]=0.0;
            LastSlalomZagPos=-1;
           }
        }
     }
   return;
  }
//+--Ñîáñòâåííî, ÿ âñå ñêàçàë. Çàáàâíî, åñëè âñå ýòî ðàáîòàòü áóäåò--+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
pavaca :

Acho que chegou a hora deste tópico... Por favor, coloque seus repintores aqui... e... Voila!... eles se tornarão não - repintores, com meu toque mágico e minhas habilidades de programação...

PS: Você pode colocar seus arquivos descompilados, expirados e ex aqui...não faz diferença para mim...o trabalho será feito...isso eu posso prometer...pergunte ao Derek...

Could you fix it so it doesn't repaint or recalculate..

Files:
SINAIS_ZigZag_2023ex4.mq4  13 kb
1...8283848586878889
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