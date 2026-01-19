Triangular moving average (TMA) ... - page 74
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Hello
Triangular Ma Centered Bands Ribbon V2 (this indicator recaculates at each bar).
But it is very visual.
Sorry, I do not decompile nor do I use decompiled code. I am a completely wrong person to ask to do that and I think that I have posted enough posts explaining my point of view regarding decompiling. All I can add is that decompiling (along with renaming) is probably one of the sorriest attempts to disrespect other peoples work and knowledge
well...that's why I respect you Mladen!
Hey mladen,
I found this TMA, and it got me here. It's yours absolutely.
I plan to make EA based on this indicator to test some strategy, but I've problem due to Etasoft can't separate every band value.
I know you do not recommend it as signaling (read it in previous post), but I wanna try and add more variable for EA execution.
So, can you make every band to separate indicator? with every parameter adjustable same as the one I attached here.
Or maybe anyone have a solution? Maybe simple formula for each band? I've read the formula inside indicator but it's use if function which I think Molanis can't process that.
I am absolutely new in coding thing and the best I can do is using EA Builder software.
Thanks!
Interesting thread, just spent the last 4h reading each and every comment.Great contribution!
Has anyone played with the settings and tried to align the centered TMA with the keltner channel?
Obviously I want to use the centered TMA indicator but in a non-repainting way, hence I try to "swap" to the keltner channel as per comments from the previous posts.
TMA settings
Is that even possible or am I wasting my time?
Hella Mladen,
You did not post on this thread since 2016 but I hope you still receive te questions for this thread.
I added the TmaSlope indicator to my Expert and I found that the expert was not following the signals of indicator according the graph. Therefore I calculated the mean value of buffer-6 (combined buffer for all colors) per bar and wrote for every bar the mean to a file> With OpenOffice Calc I translated these values in a graph to be able to compare that with the graph of the visual result of the tester. The following is the result:
It is clear that the values I get from the indicator does not correspond with the tester visual graph whatsoever.
In the past I have found similar strange behaviour with other indicators.
Do you have any idea how this is possible and how to solve this?
Hello Mladen,
Thanks a lot for your kindness in keeping this thread going for this long. I am so much impressed by your willingness to share for free. I started working with your tma channel band and I believe they are very useful.
I will like to make a request concerning the one I have. Can you please help include a push notification to this one so that I can easily be notified whenever price breaks the bands?
Thanks in anticipation.
You are highly appreciated.
Lan
Hello Mladen,
Thanks a lot for your kindness in keeping this thread going for this long. I am so much impressed by your willingness to share for free. I started working with your tma channel band and I believe they are very useful.
I will like to make a request concerning the one I have. Can you please help include a push notification to this one so that I can easily be notified whenever price breaks the bands?
Thanks in anticipation.
You are highly appreciated.
Lan
Trading system TMA.
Thanks for tma!
Please remember it recalculates.
Dear Sir,
Do you mean that this indicator is repaint?