Triangular moving average (TMA) ... - page 75
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What a slick indicator....and it works in both Build 509 and Build 625! I set the Lwma to 20 and the Ema to 7 as displayed in screen shot.
Thanks mladen!
Hello Dear Mladen,
Is there MT5 version of "Dynamic Zone TMA Centered"?
Thanks
TMA centered recalculates / repaints
Alerting is highly misleading with such indicators
hello !! We know this repaint and it is not recomd, but will be nice if you can help me to add email alert to your indi. It is already working but will be nice if you can adjust alert just when candle is closed and dot remain there
thanks in advance
I need help.
When use iCustom(NULL,0,"TM555",15 ,0,2.5 ,1,shift); to EA.
EA is slow down and indicator list repeats TM555.(attach file)
I do not understand. Whay?
Thanks for tma!
Don't Hijack other threads for your off-topic post. Next time, make your own, new, thread.
When use iCustom(NULL,0,"TM555",15 ,0,2.5 ,1,shift); to EA. EA is slow down and indicator list repeats TM555.(attach file) I do not understand. Whay?
You are apparently reading the indicator using different parameters, thus creating many instances. Post all your iCustom calls and the indicator.
Be careful with NULL.
On MT4, you can use NULL in place of _Symbol only in those calls that the documentation specially says you can. iHigh does, iCustom does, MarketInfo does not, OrderSend does not.
second I need a developer to work with in adding few more events that will trigger an alert.
Thanks
You have been so so helpful and generous Mladen! I have been so blessed by your numerous contributions. Pls is it possible to create a simple EA using the Keltner channel breaks above? i.e sell when any candle pierces upper channel(doesnt have to close) and vice versa for a buy, with options to disable buy or sell depending on trend direction. And also a seting for maximum number of trades that can be open at a time per pair? Of course TP would be opposite outer band(with option to close manually if desired or trail...). Alternatively I would actually prefer coding the EA using this TMA version instead(attached). Tnx so so so much. God bless you.
Hi, where you able to get this done ?