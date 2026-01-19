Triangular moving average (TMA) ... - page 75

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Yes
 
Craig Gardiner:

What a slick indicator....and it works in both Build 509 and Build 625! I set the Lwma to 20 and the Ema to 7 as displayed in screen shot.

Thanks mladen!

Please where can I get the indicators in the picture you posted here 
 

Hello Dear Mladen,

Is there MT5 version of "Dynamic Zone TMA Centered"?

Thanks

 
Hello all! 

I am looking for TMA_centered_mtf >>.mq5 << file... The last posted .ex5 one from MLaden got some instabilities when using higher timeframes than the current chart [see attached img]  So I am looking for the source code to fix it. If any one have it, specially you MLaden, if your re reading this, I thank you for all your help until now on this thread.

Thanks
Files:
image.png  156 kb
 
Mladen rakic :

TMA centered recalculates / repaints

Alerting is highly misleading with such indicators

hello !! We know this repaint and it is not recomd, but will be nice if you can help me to add email alert to your indi. It is already working but will be nice if you can adjust alert just when candle is closed and dot remain there 


thanks in advance



 

indi list

I need help.

When use  iCustom(NULL,0,"TM555",15 ,0,2.5 ,1,shift); to EA.

EA  is slow down and  indicator list repeats TM555.(attach file)

I do not understand. Whay?

Files:
1.PNG  9 kb
 
Neacsu Tudorel:

Thanks for tma!

Please, can you share template with indicators?
 

  1. Don't Hijack other threads for your off-topic post. Next time, make your own, new, thread.

  2. Boban Klacar:

    When use  iCustom(NULL,0,"TM555",15 ,0,2.5 ,1,shift); to EA. EA  is slow down and  indicator list repeats TM555.(attach file) I do not understand. Whay?

    You are apparently reading the indicator using different parameters, thus creating many instances. Post all your iCustom calls and the indicator.

  3. Be careful with NULL.

    1. On MT4, you can use NULL in place of _Symbol only in those calls that the documentation specially says you can. iHigh does, iCustom does, MarketInfo does not, OrderSend does not.

    2. Don't use NULL (except for pointers where you explicitly check for it.) Use _Symbol and _Period, that is minimalist as possible and more efficient.
    3. Zero is the same as PERIOD_CURRENT which means _Period. Don't hard code numbers.
    4. MT4: No need for a function call with iHigh(NULL,0,s) just use the predefined arrays, i.e. High[].
    5. Cloud Protector Bug? - MQL4 programming forum 2020.07.25
 
Hello guys, is it possible to get the version of this TMA that has notifications/alert built into it for all events ?

second I need a developer to work with in adding few more events that will trigger an alert.

Thanks
 
jordmql5:

You have been so so helpful and generous Mladen! I have been so blessed by your numerous contributions. Pls is it possible to create a simple EA using the Keltner channel breaks above? i.e sell when any candle pierces upper channel(doesnt have to close) and vice versa for a buy, with options to disable buy or sell depending on trend direction. And also a seting for maximum number of trades that can be open at a time per pair? Of course TP would be opposite outer band(with option to close manually if desired or trail...). Alternatively I would actually prefer coding the EA using this TMA version instead(attached). Tnx so so so much. God bless you.

Hi, where you able to get this done ?

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