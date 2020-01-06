Trend Line Trader - page 5
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mladen, many thanks. I start testing.
Kiko
Hi, TLB EA loaded successfully, smiling, drawing trendlines ok but not take trades. I played in 1 min TF with different settings. Any idea?
Kiko
Hi, TLB EA loaded successfully, smiling, drawing trendlines ok but not take trades. I played in 1 min TF with different settings. Any idea? Kiko
Kiko
I did just a quick test, and this was the result :
I used default settings
Check if you get some error in the journal tab (you need the "Volty Channel Stop on jurik-for Ea" indicator too - from this post : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181125/page2)
Trend Line
Trend Line Trader EA
TrendLine Alert Indicator - the post.
- Trend Line Trader EA thread. This TLB EA draws trendlines using fractal calculations you can choose either for a 2 fractal trend line or a 3 fractal trend line, the Ea should find 2 or 3(your choice) fractals that line up and draw trendline off that, and if down trend will draw trend lines on highs and on lows for uptrend, if close greater than trendline for buy and less than trend line for sell. There is an option to use moving average for confirmation it is coded is close greater or less than current close then buy or sell. Also the EA can use volty stops for trailing if desired.
- TLB_v1 EA - the post. It is Trend Line Trader EA improved version - added a jurik version of bb stops: if you prefer hardly any jurik just set the length to a low number. Also added an option so like using the ma there is a true or false to use or not.
- TLB-rev EA - the post. Switched the buy/sell logic around on the trend lines and the confirmation Ma's, on the Ma's by default its a ma channel.
- TLB-rev-1 EA - the post. It is improved version with Volty Channel Stop on jurik indicator.
- tlb-rev-1.01_nmc EA the latest version for MT4 600+ builds - the post.
Net Trend Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 4
There are two input parameters:
1. nPeriod = 20 - the period of the first line of resistance / support and their step. Those. the first period will be equal to 20, the second - 40, the third - 60, the fourth - 80, etc.
2. n_lines = 20 - the number of resistance / support lines
Trend Line
Trend Line Trader EA
Hi, what is recommended TF for tlb-rev-1.01_nmc? Thanks for info. Ales