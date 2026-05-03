Need help indentifying indicator - page 269

New comment
 
Where can I download the indicators on the screenshot?
 
Intrest1:
Where can I download the indicators on the screenshot?

On chart is tma channel

In a sub-window is the repainting version of zigzag (displayed like that)

Both are repainting

High/low indicator is probably standard, but I have no idea

 

hi guys, would you help me to locate the moving average setting from the chart? been trying to find it but seems impossible.it looks like moving average, 

 

 Hi to all

please help me to find the indicator that i attached the image below 

I work very hard to searching and finding that but but unfortunately i`m not lucky .

Thanks for your attention 

Best regards 


Files:
stoch__envelopes.png  19 kb
 
Mladen Rakic:

yan7181

These are the files that nanningbob is using :

<Deleted>


hi any new version of this indicator? it has expired.

thanks alot

 

What is the indicator name ? where can I get it?

thanks

Files:
84553.attach.png  27 kb
 
Does anybody know what name of this indicator ?
Files:
Unknown.png  423 kb
 
yenPound:

this is called "peaks" , any resemblance to known indicators ?

looks like trend direction amp force index ... hmm

Any luck on this indicator? is it available for MT5?
[Deleted]  
daamoon:

 Hi to all

please help me to find the indicator that i attached the image below 

I work very hard to searching and finding that but but unfortunately i`m not lucky .

Thanks for your attention 

Best regards 


This looks like the normal stochastic oscillator supplied by mql5 with hand drawn circles, with arrows at the intersection of %K and %D periods.

The red line does not seems to be useful for analysis.

 

Looking for indicator with auto scale. It looks like on screens with shadows and gold levels.

I don`t know it`s name but I think thats new indicator because it`s very rarest.


P.S. Levels and colors I made self like as original -.- idk maybe it`s some new cci or something other.


1

1...262263264265266267268269270271
New comment