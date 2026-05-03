Need help indentifying indicator - page 269
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Where can I download the indicators on the screenshot?
On chart is tma channel
In a sub-window is the repainting version of zigzag (displayed like that)
Both are repainting
High/low indicator is probably standard, but I have no idea
hi guys, would you help me to locate the moving average setting from the chart? been trying to find it but seems impossible.it looks like moving average,
Hi to all
please help me to find the indicator that i attached the image below
I work very hard to searching and finding that but but unfortunately i`m not lucky .
Thanks for your attention
Best regards
yan7181
These are the files that nanningbob is using :
hi any new version of this indicator? it has expired.
thanks alot
What is the indicator name ? where can I get it?
thanks
this is called "peaks" , any resemblance to known indicators ?
looks like trend direction amp force index ... hmm
Hi to all
please help me to find the indicator that i attached the image below
I work very hard to searching and finding that but but unfortunately i`m not lucky .
Thanks for your attention
Best regards
This looks like the normal stochastic oscillator supplied by mql5 with hand drawn circles, with arrows at the intersection of %K and %D periods.
The red line does not seems to be useful for analysis.
Looking for indicator with auto scale. It looks like on screens with shadows and gold levels.
I don`t know it`s name but I think thats new indicator because it`s very rarest.
P.S. Levels and colors I made self like as original -.- idk maybe it`s some new cci or something other.