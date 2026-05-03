Need help indentifying indicator - page 270
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hi
whats name of this indicator and where can i buy it?
Does anybody know what name of this indicator ?
Most probably it is HA based TMA with chanel, and repaints.
Pls guys who knows the name of this indicator, kindly share
Looks like colored smoothed HMA, with arrows.
Hello and sorry to bother with questions and ask for things.... I dont know nothing about coding and i dont have any idea about how to do things inside the indicators. If somebody have a time and want to do it i will be really grateful. My problem is that: I want to add one alarm to one indicator and if is possible add vertical lines on chart too. But with my knowledge of nothing about coding this will be impossible to me .
If someone want to do it and is easy and non time consuming i only can say Thanks For Life!
The indicator is Weis Wave 3c and the alert in mt4 is when the waves change. When finish one and begin the other. Only with this i will be really happy; if plot vertical lines lines or have push this will be really amazing! But just the alarm works.
I wish all the best to everybody and Happy Nearly end of the Year!
(sorry about my written english...)
Hi guys,
Please help to identify this indicator. Period is 20, no input for that. On some charts the line has different color.
does anyone know name of this indicator
kindly share
it is made by mr mladen
@ Mladen Rakic - mladen - Trader's profile - MQL5 community
@Mladen Rakic
thanks
does anyone know name of this indicator
kindly share
it is made by mr mladen
@ Mladen Rakic - mladen - Trader's profile - MQL5 community
@Mladen Rakic
thanks
does anyone know name of this indicator
kindly share
it is made by mr mladen
@ Mladen Rakic - mladen - Trader's profile - MQL5 community
@Mladen Rakic
thanks