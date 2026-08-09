What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 118

New comment
 
Mr Warayuth Songsungthong #:

Try many Relax music , depend on the mood. 
Search it on Youtube "Relax music" sometime Mozart or Salieri and Beethoven like classic music is good too. 

Use Youtube it's free, you just have to endure ads a bit but if you have a trick ads will barely show.  

You can use an ad blocker or use youtube premium


 

☕️ ☕️ ☕️ ☕️


 

☕️


 
Is there a similar thread for coders ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Is there a similar thread for coders ?

Just open a random trade while you code and then you can upload your music here  😊

[Deleted]  
My favourite music while trading or coding is ... 🤫 silence!
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
My favourite music while trading or coding is ... 🤫 silence!

I agree when  engagement is required for a decision or a solution , for the repetitive stuff music is not intrusive and if it has a beat it also gives you a pace .  

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Just open a random trade while you code and then you can upload your music here  😊

 

 

☕️ music with lyrics without lyrics 


 

🥃


1...111112113114115116117118119120121122123124125...135
New comment