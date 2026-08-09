What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 118
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Try many Relax music , depend on the mood.
Search it on Youtube "Relax music" sometime Mozart or Salieri and Beethoven like classic music is good too.
Use Youtube it's free, you just have to endure ads a bit but if you have a trick ads will barely show.
You can use an ad blocker or use youtube premium
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Is there a similar thread for coders ?
Just open a random trade while you code and then you can upload your music here 😊
My favourite music while trading or coding is ... 🤫 silence!
I agree when engagement is required for a decision or a solution , for the repetitive stuff music is not intrusive and if it has a beat it also gives you a pace .
Just open a random trade while you code and then you can upload your music here 😊
☕️ music with lyrics without lyrics
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