What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 117

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https://youtu.be/_KP43k9YnIE
 
Enrique Enguix #:
https://youtu.be/_KP43k9YnIE

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I always suggest listening to something relaxing in order to prevent traders from making impulsive decisions.


 
Suren Khosravi #:

I always suggest listening to something relaxing in order to prevent traders from making impulsive decisions.


Same for coding , music with lyrics is not optimal , unless its clear what must be done.

 

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some sunny day
 

Try many Relax music , depend on the mood. 
Search it on Youtube "Relax music" sometime Mozart or Salieri and Beethoven like classic music is good too. 

Use Youtube it's free, you just have to endure ads a bit but if you have a trick ads will barely show.  

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