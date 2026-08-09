What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 130
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For me, it's 80's Japanese City Pop.
It keeps me calm when I see red numbers on my screen... lol
This song is very famous, maybe you know it?
"Plastic Love" by Mariya Takeuchi.
Legendary tune.
(I tried to embed like Ryan-san taught, hope it works!)
For me, it's 80's Japanese City Pop.
It keeps me calm when I see red numbers on my screen... lol
This song is very famous, maybe you know it?
"Plastic Love" by Mariya Takeuchi.
Legendary tune.
(I tried to embed like Ryan-san taught, hope it works!)
The best way for a J-Pop artist to become known abroad is through... manga theme songs! But thanks for that one 👍
Haha, true! Anime is a beast. But in Chiang Rai, this vibe is perfect for midnight trading. Glad you liked it! Cheers!
Haha, true! Anime is a beast. But in Chiang Rai, this vibe is perfect for midnight trading. Glad you liked it! Cheers!
When listening to a song in a language completely foreign to you, the words turn into melodic notes that have to blend seamlessly with the music ; that is how and only how the magic happens. So, the tracks shouldn't just be good; they must be exceptional.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4VG2XALvgU
Whose dev workflow does Verse 1 describe? Confess.
For me, it's 80's Japanese City Pop.
It keeps me calm when I see red numbers on my screen... lol
This song is very famous, maybe you know it?
"Plastic Love" by Mariya Takeuchi.
Legendary tune.
(I tried to embed like Ryan-san taught, hope it works!)
Haha, true! Anime is a beast. But in Chiang Rai, this vibe is perfect for midnight trading. Glad you liked it! Cheers!
How can you work under Anime, are you kidding?
Whose dev workflow does Verse 1 describe? Confess.
A confession to the latter verses would be even worse. 😂