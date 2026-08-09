What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 130

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For me, it's 80's Japanese City Pop.
It keeps me calm when I see red numbers on my screen... lol
This song is very famous, maybe you know it?
"Plastic Love" by Mariya Takeuchi.
Legendary tune.

(I tried to embed like Ryan-san taught, hope it works!)

 
Hiroki Sakaida #:

For me, it's 80's Japanese City Pop.
It keeps me calm when I see red numbers on my screen... lol
This song is very famous, maybe you know it?
"Plastic Love" by Mariya Takeuchi.
Legendary tune.

(I tried to embed like Ryan-san taught, hope it works!)

The best way for a J-Pop artist to become known abroad is through... manga theme songs! But thanks for that one 👍
 
Icham Aidibe #:
The best way for a J-Pop artist to become known abroad is through... manga theme songs! But thanks for that one 👍

Haha, true! Anime is a beast. But in Chiang Rai, this vibe is perfect for midnight trading. Glad you liked it! Cheers!
 
Hiroki Sakaida #:

Haha, true! Anime is a beast. But in Chiang Rai, this vibe is perfect for midnight trading. Glad you liked it! Cheers!

When listening to a song in a language completely foreign to you, the words turn into melodic notes that have to blend seamlessly with the music ; that is how and only how the magic happens. So, the tracks shouldn't just be good; they must be exceptional.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4VG2XALvgU
THePETEBOX Future Loops - Fugue In DnB Minor - Beatbox Loop Pedal
THePETEBOX Future Loops - Fugue In DnB Minor - Beatbox Loop Pedal
  • 2012.03.28
  • www.youtube.com
Watch my new album playlist here - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeAXTDIPXhpyw8IA_AZ9rlOwZo9tzoGN1Buy Future Loops the album and THePETEBOX singles ...
 

Whose dev workflow does Verse 1 describe? Confess.


 
Hiroki Sakaida #:

For me, it's 80's Japanese City Pop.
It keeps me calm when I see red numbers on my screen... lol
This song is very famous, maybe you know it?
"Plastic Love" by Mariya Takeuchi.
Legendary tune.

(I tried to embed like Ryan-san taught, hope it works!)

My favorite is Japanese city pop now too.
 
Hiroki Sakaida #:

Haha, true! Anime is a beast. But in Chiang Rai, this vibe is perfect for midnight trading. Glad you liked it! Cheers!
How can you work under Anime, are you kidding?
 
James Owens #:
How can you work under Anime, are you kidding?
Manga isn't a budget hobby in Japan, some series feature orchestral soundtracks 
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Whose dev workflow does Verse 1 describe? Confess.

A confession to the latter verses would be even worse. 😂

 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqqjErN-6Ns
You Keep Me Hangin' On
You Keep Me Hangin' On
  • 2017.01.25
  • www.youtube.com
Provided to YouTube by Rhino AtlanticYou Keep Me Hangin' On · Vanilla FudgeThe Complete Atco Singles℗ 1965 Atlantic Recording CorporationPerformance: Vanilla...
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