What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 125

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that guy is back, and teamed up with Ecstatic...two great minds

 

gm ☕️


 

Mochakk at Plaza de España, in Sevilla, Spain for Cercle & Volcan X.A.




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Igor Zakharev #:
Da Fonk (feat. Joni) · Mochakk · Joni

Mochakk - Da Fonk (ft. Joni) (Live in Seattle 2023)



 

🎷☕️ GM


 
EHRLING - Nu Lounge Bar Music 2017 (Mix #1)


EHRLING - Nu Lounge Bar Music 2017 (Mix #1)
EHRLING - Nu Lounge Bar Music 2017 (Mix #1)
  • 2017.06.12
  • www.youtube.com
Chill Beats on Spotify: https://goo.gl/6wfhVZJoin me for “Summer Chill & Tropical Vibes” playlist on Spotify at: https://spoti.fi/2YROXgN OR view YouTube vid...
 

One of the best Lounge tracks of all time.

Jakatta - American Dream (Supernova Remix)

It is already over 20 years old, and still plays in different versions everywhere.

American Dream [Joey Negro] (Jakatta, Dave Lee) at We Are FESTVL London Sept 2021

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Also a top mix:

Jakatta - American Dream (Joey Negro Club Mix)

And the original itself:

 
Tony Cortez - Aqui (Extended Mix) [Toolroom Records]

 
^That's a very good lounge track 


this sound design and originality deserves an award..
 
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

 

🎷☕️ GM


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