What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 125
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that guy is back, and teamed up with Ecstatic...two great minds
gm ☕️
Mochakk at Plaza de España, in Sevilla, Spain for Cercle & Volcan X.A.
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Da Fonk (feat. Joni) · Mochakk · Joni
Mochakk - Da Fonk (ft. Joni) (Live in Seattle 2023)
🎷☕️ GM
One of the best Lounge tracks of all time.Jakatta - American Dream (Supernova Remix)
It is already over 20 years old, and still plays in different versions everywhere.American Dream [Joey Negro] (Jakatta, Dave Lee) at We Are FESTVL London Sept 2021
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Also a top mix:Jakatta - American Dream (Joey Negro Club Mix)
And the original itself:
🎷☕️ GM