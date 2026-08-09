What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 114

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Happy Holidays 


 

 ☕️ ☕️ ☕️


 

🥃 🥃 🥃


 

🥃 🥃 🥃


 

☕️ ☕️ 🍩 🍮 🍭 🍍 🥥 ☂️ 🎩


 

🥃


 

☕️


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brahmamurāri surārcita liṅgaṁ

nirmala bhāsita śōbhita liṅgam |

janma jaduḥkha vināśaka liṅgaṁ

tatpraṇamāmi sadā śiva liṅgam ||


 

☕️ ☕️


 

🥃


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