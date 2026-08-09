What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 112
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For me the best one is Mozart during I make my trading set up. By the way, I trade only Gold/XAUUSD in D1 or M15. I use no robot, no indicators, just plain price chart. I stick to this 3 best quotes:
1. "Anticipate the anticipation of others." - John Maynard Keynes.
2. "Simplicity is the truth." - Goichi Hosoda.
3. "All you need is one pattern to make a living." - Linda Raschke.
That's all what I can share with you. "Trading opens the gate to abundance." Thank you.
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Congratulations to Poland , South Korea and Japan for qualifying
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Loved this a a kid 🤣
Loved this a a kid 🤣
🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 mine is worse , i must have listened to it like 92200 times 🤣
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☕☕☕ άμα πιάνεις... 😅
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