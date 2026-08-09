What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 112

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For me the best one is Mozart during I make my trading set up. By the way, I trade only Gold/XAUUSD in D1 or M15. I use no robot, no indicators, just plain price chart. I stick to this 3 best quotes:

1. "Anticipate the anticipation of others." - John Maynard Keynes.

2. "Simplicity is the truth." - Goichi Hosoda.

3. "All you need is one pattern to make a living." - Linda Raschke.

That's all what I can share with you. "Trading opens the gate to abundance." Thank you.

101 Inspirational Trading Quotes And What They Mean | Trading Education

 

Congratulations to Poland , South Korea and Japan for qualifying 


 

🥥 🍸 🏝


 

🌴


 

Loved this a a kid 🤣


 
Robert Gerald Wood #:

Loved this a a kid 🤣


🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 mine is worse , i must have listened to it like 92200 times  🤣 


 


 

☕☕☕


 

☕☕☕ άμα πιάνεις... 😅


 

🥃 


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