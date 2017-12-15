Chart Clones - page 4
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The downloader is my reason for writing this code. I have other indicator with similar functionality as this one that I use, but when I change the currency on the chart it has to be refresshed because of lack of data in my history files the chart are not scaled to the latest data as the scaleing was done be for MT updates the data, What I am tring to accheive here is to force the download be for any work is done that is wate for the update before drawing and scaling the chart window. with out refresshing the charts after words. I am also work on an off line routine the screen shot below shows that when your off line your charts are not always correct, look at the bid lines the first chart plan is MT main chart the middle is a repet of it and the bottom is a clone of a different time period, the one on the bottom has updated data as of the time of going off line the others do not, meaning if your looking at two charts on two MT windows you cant assume they are correct, it depends on if the chart was in use when going off line. The middle plan has the correct bid but is missing data as it is getting it from the top chart.
btw the chart warnings are something new Ive added. I can actually tell if your charts are uptodate,
got to go
Keit
cockeyedcowboy, Thanks for the explanation I got everything figure out. I guess it is still "work-in-progress" but still a breakthrough in the mtf realm. Glad to finally see someone takes this big step. Thanks again.
Tic Tac
New version on monday that will hopefully be better.
I see your USMC. I read of a secret platon that claims to be able to make any militaries break down and drop their wepons and that included the USMC. They claim to do it without any shots being firered, Cant remember which country their from but here is a snap shot of some of them. may be some one on the forum know the uniforms.
Keit
a newer version is on post one. It has still a few bugs. All of this was to create an indicator that would download the data before it ploted the bars or scaled the chart, so I would not have to refresh the charts after it was drawn, I changed the down loader plot and scale routines and have gotten it to work most of the time. Some of the mistakes were dum ones and some were MTs way of doing things. The only problems with downloading I am having is with bad data or more like data with holes in it because I got some from MT site and the rest from my broker. as you can see in the screen shot.
There are still errors in this and not all functions work as indended. Will explain more on how it works tomorrow.
Keit
dear friend
can we use this indicator for different timeframe of one pair in on chart
if yes where can i dl last version without problem
Regardsshabane
The new version 1.00 bo7 is on post one and all the bugs are corrected, been using it for 2 days and everything is working as it should.
shabane1
You can put as meny time periods as you want on the one screen, even more then one time frame in one window.
Keit
Hi guys,
Does anybody knows where the indicator is at??? I cant find it. If someone can repost the latest one.
Hi guys, Does anybody knows where the indicator is at??? I cant find it. If someone can repost the latest one.
Yea ..... where is this indicator ? Can't find it anywhere
maybe the auther delete it, hope someone can post the indicator.
This indicator will draw price charts as a subwindow. It has some MT limitations which I could not over come. One is the drawing or rather the sizing of the candles donot stay in step with the MT charts This indicator was writen to work with the charts as I look at charts. If you like to look at just one or two dozen bars then this will not work on charts with just a few bars. You can change the drawning size of the candles by changing the wicksize and bodysize which are located in the defined constant section at the begining of the code to more closely match the way you look at charts. currently they are set at one and three. Only one to five can be used.
Also MT only lets you attach indicators to either the main chart OR a seperate window, this indicator can be attached to either but with a trick. If you drag it to the main chart it will create a seperate window, if you drag it to an indicator window you can get it to draw on the main chart, but it has to be draged on to another indicator to act as a host. It doesnot have any effect on the indicator you put it on so long as you set it to draw on the main chart. it will run in the back ground. if you later remove the host indicator you will see a blank box that the price clone is running in. the host is doing nothing more.
Now you can use a price clone as a host and have two charts displayed on the same sub window. for this is is best to use the same currency for both charts as both share the same scaling, it would not be good to put the cable and the dollar yen on the same chart as both have different scales, also place the higher time frame first and the lower one second.
I tried to make it as user friendly as I could, but I could not get MT to tell me how to fine if an inicator was the host or the child if that could be done I could of made this more easier to use.
If you apply it to a chart with the default setting it will just repaint the top chart as in the first screen shot. If you enter an input in error it will display an error message on an empty sub window, most errors are handled that way, they are also writen to your expert journal log as well.
the choice of currencies is located in a variable called 'Portfolio' These are the list of pairs:
"EURAUD:AUDCAD:AUDNZD:EURGBP:EURJPY:EURCHF:" ,
"GBPCHF:AUDJPY:CHFJPY:NZDJPY:GBPJPY:AUDCHF:" ,
"EURNZD:GBPNZD:NZDCHF:GBPCAD:GBPUSD:EURUSD:" );
You can add any you want or remove the ones you dont use. when adding or removing just use the 6 charators of the symbol do not add any broker prefixs here. and follow each pair with a colon if you add and prefix to these symbols it will not work.
when you input the symbols in the indicator's dialog box there you will enter the brokers prefixes as you normally would. it will work no matter what the brokers use.
The indicator will force a download of any data it needs if your history files are not updated this will force the update before it displays the charts, as seen in the second screen shot. If you are using a symbol that you have no history the indicator may time out, if that happens all you need to do is refresh the chart and it will attempt another download, in the third shot I tried it with USDMXN a symbol I have no history and it tool two attempts to force a complet download, In most cases on charts that you use every day you will not even see the download message as it happens unknowingly.
I have attached other error messages that you may see this is not all of them as I could not create the others.
Will explain further tomorrow, had a ruff day today . The next post will have many screen shots to show the different setups, Remember if you want it to paint on the main chart attach it to another indicator first, it makes no defference which one there is a screen shot of it on the MT built in Stochastic indicator, You can even put indicators on these cloned charts how ever they will have to be writen for that purpose.
EDIT this is a newer version still has a few bugs
I have try ed to put this indicator on my MT4 and I only see blank screen