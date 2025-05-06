Trend continuation factor
It is similar tdi
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Looks similar on chart, but different calculation from TDI Anyway, the calculation method and usage document attached on that first post too
regards
mladen
It is similar tdi
Thanks for the great indicator Mladen What is TDI? Turbo diesel injection?
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This one (Also by M.H.Pee)
Thanks for the great indicator Mladen What is TDI? Turbo diesel injection?
ONLY when flatliner -- it is a good trend PREDICTOR
the smoothed one look good in historical chart -- for currency with good big fluctuation
whatever it is called, it may be a good visual indicator for trend or range or rebound (have to do live trade test first -- to know how far it will be smoothed)
but definitely need some EMA line for ENTRY -- otherwise, screws ~
-- the bottom indicator (see the left part is WRONG -- while after flatlinere in the middle -- RIGHT part is correct )
This one (Also by M.H.Pee)
mladen
M.H.Pee has done some other great work on trend indicators over the years, which were publiched in S&C Magazine. If you do a search on traders.com web site will turn up 6 to 7 articals on his trend indicators. I have most of them but will need to scan some older editions of S&C to post them. Let me know if you would like them.
Keit
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Keit,
Thanks for the offer, I really would like to see those articles. Maybe we should make all of them (does not matter separate thread or no separate thread, it seems that M.H.Pee deserves at least that much)
For starters here is the Trend Detection Index (there is one more here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172972 at post #2, but, for some reason, it uses approximation (when using sma*PeriodTDI) so this one is the one calculating the "original M.H.Pee way")
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PS: I do recommend that people read that document of how to use trend detection index, since it is not about two lines crossing
regards
mladen
mladen
M.H.Pee has done some other great work on trend indicators over the years, which were publiched in S&C Magazine. If you do a search on traders.com web site will turn up 6 to 7 articals on his trend indicators. I have most of them but will need to scan some older editions of S&C to post them. Let me know if you would like them.Keit
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EMA line entry on what (or to rephrase : which of the values/lines)?
In default indicator the orange line is for trend down and the green line is for trend up. EMA would calculate ... what?
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PS: just saw that you changed your post. You actually have no idea what are you talking about, don't you. On your picture it shows you perfectly when the trend is up and when it is down.
the smoothed one look good in historical chart -- for currency with good big fluctuation
but definitely need some EMA line for ENTRY -- otherwise, screws ~
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OK
Continuing. This is Trend Intensity Index (as described in 113TRND.pdf from this cockeyedcowboy's post : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179514)
Keit ,
If an indicator draws those trend lines as precise as you show in your chart than it is a very good indicator.I could not find much info by googling Phase Change Index and M.H.Pee.I think S&C mag puplished the excel formula of the indicator , if I am not mistaken.Will you share it or prefer not to.Thanks.
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Been fooling around with "Trend continuation factor" indicator by M.H. Pee and somehow I could not find the "original" indicator for mt4 (the non-smoothed one) so, here it is (along with the original article by M.H.Pee about the way it should be calculated and used).
One T3 smoothed version of it can be found here : Trend continuation factor2 - MQL4 Code Base but it recalculates all the bars so I decided to post a new smoothed version too