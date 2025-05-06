Trend continuation factor - page 9
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Jourabchi:
Im very thankful , can you update the T3 version of phase change index too ? Im sorry if Im asking so much.
...
Akif,
The main difference comes from the usage of buffers and arrays
You are using buffers and I am using arrays for everything except the values that need to be displayed on the chart. The way array are treated in my code means that array elements are accessed in "inverted logic" to buffer logic (in "buffer logic" buffer[0] is the current value, in that "array logic" array[0] is the oldest value) I like this way because apart of resizing the array to current bars size, it does not require any additional coding and allows simple using of two dimensional arrays instead of buffers (it is still an 8 buffer limitation in MT4, MT5 will not have that limitation)
Also, there is one difference in my calculation compared to M.H.Pee way : in his article he calculates momentum(5) as a momentum of 5 elements and not what momentum(5) is - a momentum of 1st and 6th element (if we used Pee's logic, than momentum(1) would always be 0, and as we know, it is not) Hence I do not have the /(Length-1) part but rather simple /(Length). And further To get same values as Pee for his 35 PCI one should use length 34
Anyway, here are tose PCI and T3 smoothed PCI. There is no secret in the code, but as keit tells, one really must read what for and how does Pee use that indicator. That is all
regards
laden
I meant this one , I have not get around to check the double smooth but a quick look I think It may be better than the T3 version...
Again can't thank you enough.
I meant this one , I have not get around to check the double smooth but a quick look I think It may be better than the T3 version...
Again can't thank you enough.
You might want to check this one then : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page860 :)
You might want to check this one then : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page860 :)
Can it be made mtf?
Can it be made mtf?
Posted it here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page865
Trend continuation factor (of average) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator based on M.H.Pee's article "Just How Long Will A Trend Go On? Trend Continuation Factor".
Trend Continuation Factor - Jurik smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5