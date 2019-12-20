Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2254
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This indicator might help. I got it tailored made a while back for my own needs. Not sure what system you're up to exactly, but it shows what you seem to be looking for (high to low). This is GBPJPY taken at market close today.
Happy trading,
Ms_Mel
The pair is showing small pull back, but risk remains on the upside. I'm expecting Gbp/Usd would consolidating further until break above 1.2965 and lead to next resistance zone at 1.3.
The pair is showing small pull back, but risk remains on the upside. I'm expecting Gbp/Usd would consolidating further until break above 1.2965 and lead to next resistance zone at 1.3.
I am waiting one more leg down in DXY, to touch 98.60 level and then turn upwards again, to meet the longer time trend. Until then we can risk some long trades at EURUSD (now 1.0905 with target 1.0950/60) and GBPUSD (now 1.2910 tgt 1.2950)
EUR/USD H4 Channels