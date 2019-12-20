Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2254

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Ms_Mel:

This indicator might help. I got it tailored made a while back for my own needs. Not sure what system you're up to exactly, but it shows what you seem to be looking for (high to low). This is GBPJPY taken at market close today.

Happy trading,

Ms_Mel

Most valuable trading method using my mate. GBP/JPY pair is most vulnerable for Forex .If you could describe your fully strategy then we could be pleased to you.For find support and resistance level you need to be wait for sometimes.
 
csc2009:
The pair is showing small pull back, but risk remains on the upside. I'm expecting Gbp/Usd would consolidating further until break above 1.2965 and lead to next resistance zone at 1.3.
If break above of 1.2965 then I should be setup take profit at 1.3050 . Already , I am create a buy-stop pending order. Otherwise, If break the down of 1.2900 level then market could be chance at 1.2555 lever. Already, I have created a sell-stop pending order.
 
csc2009:
The pair is showing small pull back, but risk remains on the upside. I'm expecting Gbp/Usd would consolidating further until break above 1.2965 and lead to next resistance zone at 1.3.
I agree. The retracement could continue back to 1.2890 - 1.2880, or even lower than that, but the trend remains bullish for now.
 
GBP/USD retraced back to 1.2860 and bounced off from that level after forming an inverted hammer candlestick on the one-hour time-frame. It is moving to the upside again and it will likely test the previous high at 1.2965.
 

I am waiting one more leg down in DXY, to touch 98.60 level and then turn upwards again, to meet the longer time trend. Until then we can risk some long trades at EURUSD (now 1.0905 with target 1.0950/60)  and GBPUSD (now 1.2910 tgt 1.2950)


 
EUR/USD has been forming a tight sideways consolidation since the first round of the French presidential elections, but the fundamentals this week will probably end that, starting with the FOMC statement today.
 

EUR/USD H4 Channels


 
EUR/USD is testing the resistance at 1.0950 again, but it is unlikely for it to break out above that level before the fundamentals tomorrow. A possible breakout could, potentially, lead to a further move to the upside towards 1.1000.
 
 
EUR/USD is testing 1.0990 - 1.1000 after the fundamentals today, but it hasn't broken out above that resistance level yet. I doubt there will be any major changes before the presidential elections in France on Sunday.
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