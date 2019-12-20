Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2250
GBP/USD bounced off from 1.2555 after forming a doji candlestick and a spinning top candlestick at that level on the four-hour time-frame. It's currently testing the support at 1.2470 and a breakout below that level will probably lead to a further drop towards the previous low at 1.2375.
GBP/USD forecast USD/CAD Analysis USD/CAD, good buy today?
EUR/USD is still quite bearish despite the pair of spinning top candlesticks that have formed on the daily time-frame at the support at 1.0640. Next target is likely around 1.0545 - 1.0550.
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EUR/USD continues consolidating above 1.0640 after forming a hammer candlestick on the daily time-frame at that level. Considering the fundamentals tomorrow and on Friday, and especially the US Change of Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday, consolidation will likely continue for now.
Eur/usd USD/JPY Analysis GBP/USD forecast
My idea is when it is below 1.0685, the target is 1.0575
Consolidation is getting tighter and tighter. While there's still a possibility that EUR/USD will start moving to the upside again, it's doubtful that there will be any major changes before the fundamentals tomorrow.
GBP/USD forecast USD/CAD Analysis USD/JPY Analysis
EUR/USD is pushing to the downside and it has almost broken below 1.0630, but the fundamentals could change that very soon.
EUR/USD was not able to move beyond the 1.07 level. The pair is now 1.0640 and seems prone to continue South.
EUR/USD dropped significantly after the fundamentals on Friday, breaking out below 1.0630. It's currently testing the support at 1.0570 and a breakout below that level too could lead to a further drop towards 1.0500.
Gold could go back USD/CAD Analysis GBP/USD forecast
After forming a double bottom at 1.0570 visible on the one-hour time-frame EUR/USD bounced off from that level and started moving to the upside again. The pair has already broken above 1.0600 again and its next target is likely 1.0660.
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