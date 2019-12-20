Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2250

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GBP/USD bounced off from 1.2555 after forming a doji candlestick and a spinning top candlestick at that level on the four-hour time-frame. It's currently testing the support at 1.2470 and a breakout below that level will probably lead to a further drop towards the previous low at 1.2375.
 
EUR/USD is still quite bearish despite the pair of spinning top candlesticks that have formed on the daily time-frame at the support at 1.0640. Next target is likely around 1.0545 - 1.0550.
 
EUR/USD continues consolidating above 1.0640 after forming a hammer candlestick on the daily time-frame at that level. Considering the fundamentals tomorrow and on Friday, and especially the US Change of Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday, consolidation will likely continue for now.
 
My idea is when it is below 1.0685, the target is 1.0575
 
EURUSD
 
Consolidation is getting tighter and tighter. While there's still a possibility that EUR/USD will start moving to the upside again, it's doubtful that there will be any major changes before the fundamentals tomorrow.
 
 EUR/USD is pushing to the downside and it has almost broken below 1.0630, but the fundamentals could change that very soon.
 
EUR/USD was not able to move beyond the 1.07 level. The pair is now 1.0640 and seems prone to continue South. 
 
EUR/USD dropped significantly after the fundamentals on Friday, breaking out below 1.0630. It's currently testing the support at 1.0570 and a breakout below that level too could lead to a further drop towards 1.0500.
 
After forming a double bottom at 1.0570 visible on the one-hour time-frame EUR/USD bounced off from that level and started moving to the upside again. The pair has already broken above 1.0600 again and its next target is likely 1.0660.
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