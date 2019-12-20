Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2253
EUR/USD formed a spinning top candlestick on the one-hour time-frame at 1.0900 and there will likely be a move to the downside towards 1.0850 again, but the sideways consolidation continues for now.
USD/CAD Analysis GBP/USD forecast Eur/usd
Gbp/Usd is slowly building up some gains but still within the range, upside seems limited, 1.0900 act as psychological resistance level.
EUR/USD continued moving to the upside and reached a high at 1.0950, but it appears that move to the upside is over for now. The pair formed a double top at that same level on the one-hour time-frame and started dropping. Next target is likely the support at 1.0850 which is the (MA)89 indicator on the one-hour time-frame.
USD/CAD Analysis GBP/USD forecast Eur/usd
Cable continues to be trading within a narrow range in positive territroy , there is no clear directional strength, the consolidation would probably continue until Friday preliminary Q1 GDP release.
Finally, Gbp/Usd confirmed a bullish break out of 1.2910/1.2900 zone after multi-week consolidation. On the upside, 1.2950 and follow by 1.30 psychological level might be in sight.
EUR/USD dropped sharply after the ECB press conference earlier today and is now testing the support at 1.0850. If it breaks out below that support it could reach 1.0800 again.
The EUR/USD sideways consolidation continues for now and the pair bounced off from 1.0950 once again, forming a shooting star candlestick on the four-hour time-frame right below that level. Whether there will be a move to the downside depends on whether the pair will break out below 1.0850 - 1.0820.
GBP/USD forecast USD/CAD Analysis Eur/usd
The EUR/USD pair continued to trade to the downside this week as price reached close to 1.0850 and closed the weekly candle at 1.0896. Interesting week coming ahead!
The pair is showing small pull back, but risk remains on the upside. I'm expecting Gbp/Usd would consolidating further until break above 1.2965 and lead to next resistance zone at 1.3.
USD/JPY Analysis GBP/USD forecast Eur/usd
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